I lost my confidence in myself

as a warrior who defeated Indra

I lost my army, my kinsmen, kingdom

Along the way my reputation

So here I was, a doddery old

Bull Demon, lusting after a

strange Woman sitting along

Singing alone

on Her lion mount outside my fort

In that Presence

I lost my sense of balance

Amy peace of mind

I lost my heart to You

And with that

My gain was complete