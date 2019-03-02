An NGO, Commutiny, whose primary task is to empower the youth on varied issues, recently launched a campaign to instil Constitutional knowledge among youngsters. As many as 65,000 youngsters across 14 Indian states participated in this project, called Be a Jagrik: Samvidhan LIVE.

In Delhi, their event took place on 26 February at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, marking a close to their five-week campaign. It was organised in collaboration with the NGO Pravah. Saudamini Pandey, Lead public initiative, Commutiny, explained the vision for this initiative. “The idea is to create space for the young people to understand that in everyday life we are living our Constitution. Youth are given social action projects every week throughout the five-week campaign.”

She further explained the process on the participation of the youth. She said, “There were two types of task; one was a community task where the youths went to talk to community people to understand them and their problems. The second was self-task where they talk to people in their own circle like family, friends and relatives. And every week they presented the outcome of their task.”