Gallerie Nvya is showcasing the masterpieces of as many as 25 artists through Artist Playground by Pullman. The exhibition is in association with Pullman, New Delhi. The art exhibition at the hotel is intended to add elements of local interest, cultural intrigue and visual ingenuity to the communal space. Titled the Drawing Show is on view for visitors and guests at Pullman hotel from 28 September to 28 November.

The exhibition consists of drawings and artworks that are created on pen, ink and charcoal drawing on the topic of life whether seen or imagined. The idea is to structure lines to map thoughts that are complex and open ended. The exhibition showcases the artworks by accomplished artists such as Paresh Maity, Jayasri Burman, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Seema Kohli and many more. With regards to the theme of life this time that the artists are trying to portray, the exhibition is focused on emphasizing the act of drawing that forces an artist to dredge his own mind and discover the content store of his past observations. It is this process that distinguishes a drawing from a painting.

Commenting on the Wine & Cheese launch event, Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager Delegate, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, said, “Pullman Hotels & Resorts worldwide are known to encourage art, photography and local culture.— “Therefore, we at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity constantly organize such events and this time the guests had the opportunity to view artworks of eminent artists from across the country. Artist Playground by Pullman is an innovative and inspiring concept that comprises a permanent art space in our upscale hotel with an amazing array of artworks that complement the luxury and design of the hotel.”

The diverse display of paintings, sculptures, photographs and installations is done with the aim of making the exhibition a thought provoking one. These artworks are a representation of creative expression of the artists across varied genres at Artist Playground.