MASH Sculptural Space is showcasing the works of artists Rathin Barman and Anita Dube at the India Art Fair, NSIC Exhibition Grounds from 30 January-2 February. The event will carry two sculptural works at booths P01 and P02. The works exhibited will seek to interact with the outdoors and invoke the ecological crises that our world is facing today. Barman and Dube’s sculptural installations will interrogate the urbanity and the abjection of the world as brought on by the extreme ecological crisis. The sculptures will be part of the India Art Fair’s Outdoor Art Project spaces and will seek to mobilise the viewer onto the crises that need attention.

Another exhibition titled, We Are Still Alive: Strategies in Surviving the Anthropocene, is also being organised by MASH Sculptural Space, in partnership with India International Centre, New Delhi from 21 January-2 February. Curated by Dr. Arshiya Lokhandwala, the exhibition features sculptural works from Achia Anzi, Asim Waqif, Arunkumar HG, Atul Bhalla, Priyanka Chowdhury, Ravi Agarwal, Sultana Zana and Vibha Galhotra, the show has been conceptualised as a public art project with site-specific works.

The exhibition seeks to bring focus on the global climate crisis that people around the world are facing today. The extremely dangerous conditions that humanity faces today as a result of overpopulation, excessive burning of fossil fuels, deforestation and glacial melts, a dangerous rise in sea level, severe natural disasters such as floods, droughts and hurricanes have led to soil erosion, poor air quality and lack of potable water, amongst other issues.

The site-specific exhibition in the sculpture garden of IIC seeks to address these overarching concerns, inviting the public to think about these issues that are severely affecting health, water, food and quality of life. The sculptural and site-specific works are a call to arms for the public and for the viewer to engage in these urgent questions of the climate crisis, and for us to mobilise and take the necessary steps needed to try and prevent, and possibly survive the impending anthropocene.

MASH India is the online arts platform of the Shalini Passi Art Foundation