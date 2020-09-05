All Vrindavan was just
A backdrop for You
And Your various loves
The absorbed love of Yashoda
The quiet one of Nandagopal
The protective one of Balarama
The elder whom You in turn protected
The boisterous love of the gwala boys
The knowing love of the gopikas
The resentful one of their spouses
The trusting love of the cattle
The proud love of the peacocks
Whose feathers adorn Your head
The angry love turned obsession
Of the demons who came to kill you
but got killed in turn by your boyhood games
The all-encompassing love of Yamuna
Ghanshyam! There is nothing there
But You You You
You my whole self
my backdrop
my love
my life