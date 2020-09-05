All Vrindavan was just

A backdrop for You

And Your various loves

The absorbed love of Yashoda

The quiet one of Nandagopal

The protective one of Balarama

The elder whom You in turn protected

The boisterous love of the gwala boys

The knowing love of the gopikas

The resentful one of their spouses

The trusting love of the cattle

The proud love of the peacocks

Whose feathers adorn Your head

The angry love turned obsession

Of the demons who came to kill you

but got killed in turn by your boyhood games

The all-encompassing love of Yamuna

Ghanshyam! There is nothing there

But You You You

You my whole self

my backdrop

my love

my life