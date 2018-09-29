Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari was recently in Delhi for the premiere of her latest theatrical production, Jab We Separated. During her visit to the city, the actress spoke to Guardian 20 about being directed by Rakesh Bedi for the play, and shared her thoughts on the remake of the highly talked-about TV show, Kasauti Zindagi Ki.

Q. Jab We Separated, your latest theatre production, marks your return to the stage after a long break. What took you so long?

A. I haven’t been doing plays for some time now, and I am very choosy and picky when it comes to scripts, whether it is television, theatre or films. Frankly, there is not too much money in theatre and I honestly feel that I need to be rewarded for all the hard work that needs to be put in. However, money is not everything and today if I do a play it will only be because of a solid script. Jab We Separated is one of those scripts that I just couldn’t let go of. When I look back at my decision, I feel so happy about taking it up.

Q. What was it like being directed by Rakesh Bedi? What was your biggest takeaway?

A. Rakesh Bedi is not an easy director to work with since he looks for perfection. While enacting scenes he made an effort to correct the flaws in my acting, but it was all positive. One thing he told me that I will remember for the rest of my life is, “Don’t let your tongue run faster than your brain”. I have taken that very seriously. Even in your day-to-day life, it’s really a good piece of advice.

Q. Tell us about your journey in the television industry, how did it all begin? Did you always want to become an actor?

A. Yes, kind of. I always wanted to become a dancer like Helen, but my mother didn’t know where to enrol me for dance lessons. I used to take part in dance competitions in college and there a director saw me and offered me a role in a play, Surat Bahu. One day I was performing Dus Foot Inch in Prithvi Theatre and a director spotted me again, and this time offered me a role in Rishtey, which was broadcast on Zee TV. Thereafter, Ekta Kapoor offered me Kasauti Zindagi Ki… And it has all come full circle now. I am doing theatre again and you will see doing Jab We Separated, which has been produced by the leading production house Felicity Theatre.

Q. You have been a part of the small screen for about a decade now. Do you think that the content we see on television these days is regressive?

A. Everybody asks this question. But what is regressive in television? I want to know what is it that they [people who criticise content on TV] find regressive in TV Shows. There are so many new scripts with bold scenes in today’s shows. I seriously don’t find anything regressive in the television of today.

Q. You have played strong female characters in your acting journey till now. Has that been a conscious decision?

A. Yes, it has been a conscious decision. I wait patiently for a good script and once I find it I don’t let it go. In addition to playing strong female characters, I also ensure that all my characters are different… In Parvarish, I played a different character; in Jane Kya Baat Hui, it was a different character from the ones I had played in the past. I don’t want to be monotonous.

Q. On what basis do you sign any acting project? Are there any parameters?

A. Of course, the script should be good. My acting skills should be utilised to the fullest and I hope that I don’t get bored in a month or two. To keep a check on all this, I try and understand the first 52 episodes of the show, so that I can figure out how the show will proceed.

Q. Kasauti’s remake has hit the small screen. Did you feel the nostalgia as you saw the promo on screen? Also, how does it feel to see another actress playing the same character that got you so much recognition?

A. She [Erica Fernandes] is doing the same character with the same name, but it’s a different story with a new set of actors. Secondly, both Prerna and Anurag will not be the same, as they were in the first series. Kasauti’s remake has the original names, Prerna and Anurag, but the story is different and so are the characters. I am sure that the new sequel is going to be great and I don’t want Prerna’s name to ever come down. I hope the audiences will remember me as the original Prerna and relate to the new Prerna with an equal amount of love and enthusiasm.

Q. Your daughter, Palak, has a huge fan following on social media and is always in the limelight. Does this early exposure bother you?

A. Frankly, it doesn’t bother me. Since I have been a part of the industry, she has always been exposed to the media. She is an extremely confident and sensible young girl who knows how to handle herself and doesn’t get fazed by paparazzi. She is conscious of what she wears, what she eats and where she goes and I don’t see any problem here.

Q. What kinds of roles/characters would you want to explore now?

A. I have done all sorts of roles in my career—whether it’s being a housewife, a mother, and other unconventional roles. I have done it all. Therefore, I really can’t tell you if there is something I want to do next… It’s fun to work on unique scripts such as Jab We Separated. And I am open to the idea of doing projects that are challenging.

Q. What about exploring the digital space? What are your thoughts on the medium?

A. As far as the new concept of web series goes, there’s practically no censorship, and these people are making whatever they want. At the moment, everyone is going overboard, whether it is with the language or with portraying physical intimacy. But I think in a few years there will be a break in such series. I think the subject is okay but bold scenes and abusive language is a little overdone, considering that every young kid has access to computers or devices that broadcast such shows. I think it’s important to have filters, especially when the younger generations have access to such shows.

Q. What are your future projects?

A. At the moment I’m only concentrating on Jab We Separated and honestly, I didn’t even know I will be doing it a few months back. I really can’t tell you what’s on the drawing board in the months or years ahead, but I hope it’s something interesting, challenging and exciting.