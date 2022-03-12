Art is always considered testimony of human life. Amidst all the chaos in the world, art has proved to be the most valuable treasure of life. To celebrate life Shailja’s studio by Shailja Jain and Aapsa Art an initiative by Dharmendra Rathore have joined their hands together to present an Art Exhibition called Wayam Nawam. The term Wayam Nawam is from “Vishnu purana”, that signifies “us nine” which together brings the centre of energy of the entire world. Adapted from the essence of the nine planets, the show aims to bring together different forms of artworks in terms of medium, style, form and technique into a single vibrancy which is also the concept of the origin of the universe.

This collaborative work is showcasing works of acclaimed artists nationally and internationally. This out-of-the-box exhibition has been inaugurated by poet and art critic Mr. Prayag Shukla. This show has brought an opportunity for already acclaimed and budding artists to come and join the show. This will open new perspectives and ideas to dwell and engage further on.

Artist and curator of the show Dharmendra Rathore said that each work and artist has its own story and narration yet it is connected with each other through the harmony of art.

The exhibition will portray a wide arena of artworks and authentic compositions of each artist and their imagination painted down.

Shailja Jain is a veteran of myriad forms of fine arts (with a special love for abstract human paintings) and an enthusiast of fine arts. Artist Hemraj on the other hand is well known for his amazing solo show at Dhoomimal Gallery, his art known as Metamorphosis. Dharmendra Rathore has a rich choice of colour and compassion for everyone in his paintings. Mohan Singhs’ paintings are appealing to the eyes and touching the hearts of many critics. Narendra Kumar Kumawat shows himself as always, a spec of light to make artists love fine arts. Ranjeet Singh’s arts are just harsh realities portrayed through the brush. Uma Shankar Pathak’s and Vijay Dhore’s paintings are those gems that can’t be ignored. His brush talks and so will be his impression in this exhibition.

Artists: Dharmendra Rathore, Hemraj, Mohan Singh, Naresh Kumar Kumawat, Prayad Shukla, Ranjeet Singh, Shailja Jain, Uma Shankar Pathak, Vijay M Dhore.

Venue: Shailja’s Studio, EMAAR Digital Greens, Tower – B, 1619, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 61, Gurugram, Haryana, India.

The exhibition has started and will continue till the 20th of March, 2022.