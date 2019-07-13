Whenever we talk about the nation builders we usually tend to underestimate the pivotal role played by the teachers. Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 attempts to set the record straight by making us realize that the teachers are the true nation builders. The film is inspired by the life of educationalist and mathematician Anand Kumar who is famous for his Super 30 program through which he prepares underprivileged students for the IIT entrance examination. Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role of Kumar. The film costars Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Vijay Varma, and Mrunal Thakur.

Super 30 is loaded with symbolism. There are several references to the Mahabharata. In fact, according to reports, a controversial reference to the Ramayana has been edited out by the CBFC. Contrary to the expectations, Hrithik Roshan absolutely nails it as Anand Kumar. It is not easy to accept a chocolate boy superstar in such a different role but Hrithik Roshan is certainly up to the challenge. Remember, this is his first release in over two years. Pankaj Tripathi is yet again brilliant. This time the Gangs of Wasseypur actor essays the part of a corrupt politician with a menacing charm. Amit Sadh also delivers a memorable performance as a journalist who dares to stand for what is right. Mrunal Thakur, who was previously seen in Love Sonia, shares an interesting chemistry with Roshan in the film. But, given the film’s serious subject, the love angle isn’t properly explored. Aditya Srivastava superbly plays the part of the greedy owner of the coaching centre that first hires Kumar. Also, Virendra Saxena and Nandish Singh are brilliant in the roles of Kumar’s father and younger brother, respectively. Also, all the child actors look very convincing in their parts.

Now, despite being hailed as an educationist par excellence, Anand Kumar’s life has also been surrounded by several controversies including smear campaigns that question his achievements. However, the Vikas Bahl film, brushing all such controversies aside, only seems interested in highlighting his achievements. Super 30 could have been a much better film had its second half not lost singular focus that is quite evident in the first half. But it is not an opportunity lost by any means. Education system of our country needs a radical change. Text book teaching needs to be strengthened by a modern practical approach to problem solving across different disciplines in today’s age of convergence and that’s what makes Super 30 a very timely film. Super 30 is expected to do much better in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in comparison to the metros.