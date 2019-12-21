On 12 December, a blue and crispy day, 242 Officer Cadets passed out in the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS). After three challenging terms totalling 44 weeks of vigorous training and education, the Officer Cadets (OCdts) completed Commissioning Course 191 and passed out before the Inspecting Officer HRH The Countess of Wessex GCVO, representing Her Majesty The Queen;other royal guests included Their Majesties The King and Queen of Malaysia: the Yang di-PertuanAgong and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong, who were proudly supporting their son OCdt Shah, and Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani who had three family members commissioning; also in the audience were fifteen Ambassadors-High Commissioners and eighteen Defence Attachés.

The Countess of Wessex wore an elegant long blue belted coat by Suzannah, a Jane Taylor black pillbox hat and LK Bennet black high-heeled boots to inspect the troops, as the wind blew furiously the autumn leaves across the parade ground HRH chatted merrily to OCdts. HRH The Countess holds numerous honorary military appointments and is actively involved as Royal Colonel of 5th Battalion Rifles, Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Army Music and Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps regularly meeting with service personnel and their families, and is recognised by everyone as “adorable”. HRH made a thoughtful address about the emotions of those present “nerves, excitement, exhilaration, pride, relief, and exhaustion”, and referring to the army as a family and soldiers of no matter what rank, they are a “soldier for a soldier”; HRH The Countess much-admired the Sandhurst motto “Serve to Lead” as a modus operandi for a career in the Army.

Of the 242OCdts there were 38 international cadets from 24 countries, including USA, Bangladesh, Ukraine and Colombia; typically there are 90+ overseas cadets from up to 40 countries at RMAS at any one time. The core objectives of the Commissioning course are to develop physical and mental courage, to build leadership qualities and character synonymous with the core values of the Army and professional competence in military skills and tactics.The inspiring Programme of Music played by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland included National Anthems, Christmas concert music, slow-time and quick-time marches and the traditional Auld Lang Syne.

The 2019 Award Winners: The Sword of Honour for best of the intake to senior Under Officer Benjamin Arkell; The International Sword to OCdt OMSK Al Alawi from Oman; The Queen’s Medal to OCdt JGR Perry; The International Award to OCdt HMT Hannecart from Belgium; The King Hussein Award for the most improved Cadet to OCdtMSMA Al-Kaabi from Qatar; The Hodson’s Horse Merit Award for performance of particular merit to OCdt SMG Sadat from Afghanistan and The Commandant’s Merit Award for exceptional achievement to Junior Under Officer GJP Fennell.

In time-honoured tradition the Parade of Commissioning Officers marched up the grand steps of the Academy’s Old College building and through the giant doors, followed by the Academy’s Adjutant Major AJ Salusbury WG on horseback, riding Falkland a handsome black Cavalry Charger from Ireland; the Officer Cadets officially become officers at the stroke of midnight during their Commissioning Ball.

Your reporter was present as a spectator supporting a family friend of 20 years, Junior Under Officer KV Vincent, who was at the front of her Ypres Platoon, today KV is Second Lieutenant KV Vincent of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.