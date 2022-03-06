Women in the Indian film industry have transformed everything from stories to roles, both on and behind the screen and this Women’s Day it’s time to celebrate them.

Come March 8, it is time to celebrate women! Women’s roles have evolved especially when it comes to the world of entertainment. From being mere on-screen props in films, women in the Indian film industry have transformed everything from stories to roles, both on and behind the screen. But some women have paved the way for others and been leading examples of what a woman can accomplish irrespective of her situation in life. Some have turned entrepreneurs, some opened up about their personal problems for the benefit of society and some made a strong comeback post a long family break. These five women from the Indian film industry have taught us numerous important life lessons and this Women’s Day it’s time to celebrate them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

When she was crowned Miss World in 2000 at the age of 18, no one imagined that she would go on to become a global star and one of the world’s most powerful women. Priyanka Chopra Jonas became a Bollywood star and moved to Hollywood to try her luck. And Lady Luck didn’t just smile on her but showered her with the best of opportunities professionally and personally. Padmashri Priyanka Chopra Jonas now has a multi-million dollar deal with Amazon Prime Video; a partnership with Viacom CBS; invested in start-ups like Bumble and Apartment List; a production house called Purple Pebble Pictures; and an Indian restaurant, Sona, in Manhattan. And yes, incidentally, she is married to American singing sensation Nick Jonas. With a personal net worth of reportedly US $ 70 million, Priyanka has proved that an actress from India can make the world their oyster if they set their mind to it. Today, she is an inspiration for so many women across the globe.

Kangana Ranaut

Love her or hate her, you just cannot ignore Kangana Ranaut. The girl from Himachal Pradesh came to Mumbai with stars in her eyes and has become not just a movie star – but a star who was not willing to follow the unspoken rules of the film industry. Though the controversies surrounding her seem to be endless, Kangana has shown that she is a survivor and wants to create her own space in male-dominated Bollywood. She has taken to producing her own films – sometimes even directing them, to push her ambitions forward. The courage and conviction Kangana has to stand up to those against her has shown that the four-time National Award-winner truly walks the talk.



Anushka Sharma

People tend to focus on the Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli romance and marriage, rather than what the Hindi film star has achieved in her own right. She launched her production house Clean Slate Filmz in 2013 along with her brother to produce movies and series. Their repertoire of content from ‘NH10’ and ‘Phillauri’ to ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Bulbbul’ has demonstrated that Anushka, the producer, likes to take risks and back female-oriented/centric projects. As someone who has transformed seamlessly from being a successful actor to a successful producer, Anushka has forged a path that other women can follow.

Deepika Padukone

With ‘Om Shanti Om’ she stormed into Bollywood and nearly 15 years later is still one of the top stars of Indian cinema. Deepika Padukone has seen many ups and downs in her career but the multi-award winning actor is so secure in her own skin and honest about her life which makes her all the more endearing. Feminine yet strong, the pretty actor opened up about her battle with depression and mental health and started the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help others. Deepika is one of the few female voices in the Indian film industry that people really listen to and she lends her voice to causes that matter and takes a strong stand on issues of national importance. And of course, she is one of the most admired women for her fashion sense too.



Madhuri Dixit

The Ek Do Teen girl, who was happily married and settled in the United States, came back to India in 2011 to make her official comeback into the world of entertainment once again. Madhuri Dixit Nene has since worked in numerous films, been a judge on various television shows and continues to perform on stage. With her entry into OTT thanks to ‘Fame Game’, Madhuri has exhibited that she is an actor who continues to reinvent herself with time and can adapt herself to whatever be the medium. At 54, she is one actress who still dazzles the audience with her smile, screen presence and stellar performance and that is what makes her unique. Her humanitarian work over the years has ranged from issues like AIDS to helping children. A role model for women of all ages, Madhuri’s star still shines bright in Bollywood.