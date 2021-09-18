Nowadays Kali

only my soul

drapes around You as worship

No longer giving You a bath,

decking You up

feeding with the choicest items for Naivedyam

Adorning you with flowers

intertwined with gems

both glowing richly in reds and greens

and brooding sapphires as well

I can no longer recite

Your One Thousand names

nor utter Sanskrit and vernacular shlokas

to You.

I just am by You

A wraith

if You must label me.

My body

I used and abused

With meat

and liquor far less intoxicating

than Your glance

In life I lay

on silken sheets

On rough Khadi cotton

with men, a woman or two

and a person of undecided sex

who just wanted to be cuddled

saying fascinating stories in return

This body is tired

bereft of its soul

It too seems to want to reach You

as it seasons in the pyre

Despite the retreat of memory

lingers the fervent prayer of my cells

As they say

“Take me, take me now

Kali” — Lakshmi Bayi