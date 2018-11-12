SHARJAH: They simply don’t come any fresher than at Souq Al Jubail, Middle East’s largest market for fresh fish, meat, fruits and vegetables literally from all around the globe. Located near Sharjah Corniche and the Al Majaz Waterfront, the Souq Al Jubail, designed in traditional Islamic style with arches and domes, attracts over half a million shoppers every month. At a massive 1.075 million sq. ft., the Souq Al Jubail is a must-visit destination for foodies and photographers alike. What strikes you is that this huge souq is extraordinarily clean, minus the stench associated with a normal fish and meat market.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and the Ruler of Sharjah, the Souq Al Jubail has been established as a state-of-of-the-art facility, unlike any other place in the region.

Whether you are looking for the choicest of Australian steaks for barbecue, the finest New Zealand lamb for roast or simply the best Indian mutton for biryani, this is the place you can find those. There are also fresh fruits, from the regular to the exotic, be it Polish gooseberries, Tunisian pomegranates, or Columbian peaches. You get it all under one roof. You can choose from a wide selection of vegetables as well, from the finest Spanish lettuce to Turkish green beans, from American broccoli to African yams and much more.

But it is the bustling fish market that seems to throb with activity. Not to be missed is the unique fish auction of the day’s catch inside a huge blue circular enclosure, held twice daily around 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. The market is open daily from 6 a.m. until late, and closes for Friday prayers from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The highest bidder, including restaurant owners and market officials, has to buy the fish in bulk. Tareq Ghames, Operation Officer, Souq Al Jubail, told this writer: “Freshness is our guarantee. We never compromise with quality and customer satisfaction is our top priority.” So if you want to enjoy the finest, tastiest, and freshest fish and meat not only from the Gulf, but also from other parts of the world, the Souq Al Jubail is the place to be.