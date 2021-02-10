The Punjabi handsome hunk S Sukhi you just cannot ignore is set to be back with a bang. After Saab, Sukhi is unstoppable and is back with his new singles Thakad Yaar and Cherry lips. This time he is ready to treat his fans.

It is rightly said passion and profession should go side by side. No matter what you do, but if you are passionate about your work you will ultimately achieve success. Profession is for your earning, but passion is your heart and soul. S Sukhi, a brilliant engineer has his heart and soul in music. His passion for singing took him to never imagined heights.

From his early childhood days, he loved to sing. He had a special place in his heart for music. Though he wanted to follow his father and studied to be an Engineer. But his heart and soul were in singing.

He jumped to try his passion and produced hits songs including ‘Burberry’ with Eros Now, 22 Saal di featuring Miss Pooja that turned out to be a chartbuster and received 2.5 million hits and followed by ‘Saab’, that was well received by 1.5 million hits. That was super amazing. With such a warm response Sukhi got encouragement and now he is back on fire. Soon we will witness his next single with Titliyan fame Afsana Khan

Sukhi wholeheartedly believes, “I have gotten a lot of love from fans and I will continue to release back to back songs. I will be doing a variety of genres and will be collaborating with different styles of musicians and singers.” For future, S Sukhi has created a bank of songs with some top music producers like Laadi Gill, Teenu Arora and many more.