‘We thank all the rappers for introducing and making us fall for sneakers like crazie,” says Vijay Pal Singh Johal, Director, Truffle collection, a shoe store in New Delhi. “Sneakers are for those who are cool, edgy and young. Trends have come and gone but the sneaker trend has been around for a long time.”

And the trend is here to stay. Sneakers have always been in vogue, whether it is for their style quotient or comfort. This timeless footwear is the essence of one’s wardrobe. Be it at a casual outing or a formal meeting, a good pair of sneakers can never go wrong.

“It’s a mix of style and comfort. Sneakers can instantly add relaxed and cool vibes, all at the same time, to any outfit that is as simple as blue denims and a white tee. Or they can make you slay in a skater dress. It’s a go-to pair for almost all occasions,” adds Johal.

Soledition, India’s first sneaker fest, was held last month in Delhi. The event showcased iconic high-end sneakers from all around the world. The shoes included Jeremy Scott x adidas Originals JS Wings, Nike More Uptempo, and many more. Actor Rannvijay Singh, who was also the curator of the festival, spoke about some trends that a sneaker lover should try. He says, “I think sneakers say a lot about a person. If you love art, graffiti, doodles or anything, get it on the sneaker and it will just add a certain coolness to your look. Now people are experimenting with different colours and it just brightens up the look. My personal interest has always been in basketball so mostly my sneakers are inspired from this sport.”

Talking about some favourite picks for men, Ishaan Sachdeva, director, Alberto Torresi, an online men footwear-shopping portal, says, “Sneakers go with all your casuals with the surety to add a hint of spunk and character to your outfits. Sneakers in quirky butterfly motifs can be a great companion for your outings when paired with a rugged jacket and denim pants that give you a right blend of oomph and comfort. One can even pair sneakers in vibrant tones like red, yellow or mint green with crisp white shirts and trousers/chinos to get the dapper look at night parties or casual meetings.”

But what of women who prefer heels for every occasion to glam up these days? “Of late, there has been a sense of acceptance among women for a comfortable pair of shoes. While heels can still be a part of their wardrobes, women are experimenting with their sneakers, pairing them with Indian attires as well. The stylists and social media influencers, particularly, are making it a trend by showing chic yet stylish ways. Today’s look-book is just incomplete without printed/colourful canvas shoes. They not only complement the look, but also provide a level of comfort, which heels after a point of time don’t,” says Saket Aggarwal, founder, Lazy Jojo, a startup which makes personalised shoes.

Women can try out many different options when it comes to sneakers. “You can easily style sneakers with skirts, or shift dresses, a nice breezy jumpsuit or even with a quirky pant suit. Choose to go for bold sneakers that make a statement in themselves and add a touch of glamour with their embellishments to your look,” says Shreyasi Pathak, designer at Vajor, an online shopping portal for women wear.

Talking about some more styling tips for women, Harkirat Singh, managing director, Woodland, says, “A solid colour sneaker can up your look simply by teaming it up with denims, be it a denim shirt or a pair of denim jeans. Studded or chunky sneakers can be teamed up with all black outfits and you will look chic and elegant.”

A must-have pair of sneakers, as Matteo Lambert, chief collection manager, Bata India, says, are the classic whites, for both men and women. He adds, “Floral print, colour-blocking, quirky patches and graphic prints are trending. The colour palette ranges from both pastel colours, pale lilac, blush pink, peach, to pop colours like red and navy. Classic white sneakers are a must for both men and women.”

The most exciting kicks are those that push boundaries and stand out in a crowd. And that’s why personalised sneaker have moved up the demand ladder. “Sneaker customisation is a growing trend, one that appeals both to casual users and the collector-minded shoe fanatics. I think it’s a fun, cool and a real experience for shoppers who love their sneakers. While customisation is not new by any means, the idea of a consumer playing creator is a new riff on customisation. It’s not much common in India but it has gained a lot of popularity abroad,” says Prem Dewan, retail head, OSL Luxury Collections-Corneliani, an Italian menswear brand.

3D-printed shoes might also become a commercial reality soon. “3D-printed sneakers could be the next big thing in the footwear market. Getting 3D graphics printed on the sneakers can make them cooler than they are currently,” says Tabby Bhatia, director, Voganow.com, a leather goods shopping portal.

He adds, “Sneakers are considered to be one of the footwear styles that has popped up in the past decade. The versatility and timeless appeal of sneakers make them an evergreen part of the fashion world. They have been trending for ages and are expected to be here for a long time indeed.”