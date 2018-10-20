The newly-launched outlet of Greenr Café in Gurugram lives up to the standards of the older one which was located at Delhi’s Shahpur Jat. Greenr in Shahpur Jat has closed now and soon it will open in Vasant Vihar. But this one in Gurugram is similar to the previous one—a feel-good place that serves delicious food.

The ample natural light reflected from the huge windows is an instant mood lifter. A certain section of the café doubles up as a co-working space and a book reading area. The infrastructure is such that one could organise a number of workshops or talks at the place. The two floors space here makes the conducting of the activities a bit easier.

Coming to the food, the café calls itself a “plant-based kitchen inspired by the Californian vegetarian concept” where their aim is to popularise “Plant Protein”, also known as PlantPro—a new trend in the food industry. Here plant-based proteins are brought to the mainstream. These are the alternatives to meat. Plant proteins like Shroomballs, Pea Pro, Bean Pro, Tofu Amaranth, Hemproot and Sweet Potato are bought by Greenr from the local vendors and used as ingredients in their dishes.

It was also good to know that the café is quite environment-friendly. It uses 100% biodegradable packaging made by plants to minimise waste and the carbon footprint. They are composting and reusing daily coffee waste as well.

Greenr’s menu is extensive. It includes salads, soups, pizza, pasta, desserts and so on. One can also try a variety of smoothies, coffees and teas.

We tried their Smoothie Power Bowl, Austin Jackfruit Bowl, Blue Cheese Buckwheat Gnocchi and Turmeric Ginger Coconut Latte.

The Smoothie Power Bowl includes ingredients such as banana, dates and almond milk. One has an option to mix peanut butter amaranth muesli or chocolate chip granola. These toppings bring the crunchiness factor to the food item. This bowl is also good for someone who is looking for coffee in the morning as it has cold brewed coffee added.

Austin Jackfruit Bowl is one of the healthiest dishes you can have at the café. It includes jackfruit, brown rice, sunflower seeds, mixed beans, kale, charred pineapple. It is a full meal in itself with all the healthiest ingredients which even tastes great as the veggies are roasted and topped with Mexican vegan cheese sauce.

Blue Cheese Buckwheat Gnocchi is another food item worth trying. Soft on the palate, this food item includes almond flakes, peas, yellow squash and broccoli. And the blue cheese sauce gives a smooth and creamy texture to the dish.

The warm and heavenly Turmeric Ginger Coconut Latte was a perfect finish to a great meal.

Greenr Café; 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

Meal for two: Rs 1,100