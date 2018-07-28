This Mexican food haven is located in the national capital’s bustling zone Connaught Place. Upon entering the venue, one is welcomed by the artful interior that has been designed by keeping the vibrant streets of Mexico in mind. The restaurant has paid attention to Mexico’s rich cultural heritage and art to give their customers an authentic experience.

Rodeo has an impressive bar adorned with graffiti work. Adjacent to the bar is a stunning hand-painted, floor to ceiling, mural celebrating the quintessential feasts and festivals of Mexico.

The interior of the restaurant is a reflection of Mexico’s old world charm—concrete, metal, wood, glass and exposed brick work complement each other well. The original artworks at Rodeo are inspired from pop culture and history to create the perfect blend of the old and new.

The lighting of the restaurant is soft, with exposed filament bulbs, chandelier lights and hand-painted metal pendants. The restaurant offers various seating options—from booth seats to board game tables, soft sink-in sofas to a community table that sets the tone for their warm and cosy ambience.

As we visited the restaurant we were greeted with Classic Margarita and Kaffir Lime and Watermelon Margarita. The drinks were well-balanced and refreshing. Rodeo offers Mexican signature cocktails like Caipirinha, Acapulco Spice and Luchadora. Their diverse range of Micheladas is also worth a try.

We started our delectable night with Chicharron de Queso—crispy grilled Gouda cheese, which was served with three different types of fresh guacamole dips. This popular Mexican street snack was appetising. We were next presented tacos like Chicken Al Pastor, Hongos Silvestres, Chicken Borracho. The tacos were crispy and the filling had a unique blend of spices and flavours.

The next thing on our palate was Tostadas—roasted vegetables and Chicken Tinga. This was my first time having the dish and I totally enjoyed it. Burritos and enchiladas are among their best sellers and a favourite of many regulars of the restaurant. A thing that works in favour of the restaurant is that they also serve vegan dishes.

We were quite full by the end of the evening, but on chef’s recommendation, we had the Vanilla tres leches cake—a three layered milk sponge cake perfectly prepared with peaches, strawberries, pine nuts and rose petals. The dessert was really soft, creamy and delicious.

Rodeo hosts frequent live entertainment and music gigs. With great food, it is the perfect place to indulge in Mexican food and devour the delicacies of the cuisine.

Rodeo Cantina & Kitchen, A-12, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 1,800 plus taxes