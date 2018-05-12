Set in the heart of Connaught Place, Desi Vibes is a family restaurant known for its North Indian cuisine. Away from the world of loud electronic music and flashy lights, this eatery will make you feel as if you have entered a rural setting. Talking about the ambience, a lot of attention has been paid to the décor details ranging from antique furniture, flooring, a small well replica at the entrance, mini cots, to a beautifully carved wooden tree with birds to add to the natural look. The puppets hanging from the ceiling along the bamboo and handi shaped lamps add more charm to the place. The restaurant was not that spacious, but still you could not spot a difference looking at the way they have set up the whole place.

Since it is a typical north Indian themed venue, the menu is loaded with mouth-watering delicacies. A welcome drink was offered to us, as we happened to visit the place at lunchtime. We started our meal with traditional Thanda Sharbat with the flavour of gulab, served with Matar Kumbh Ka Shorba. The main course was also up to the expectations; the main highlights of the menu were Dal Makhani, Hari Bhari Mirch ki Kadhi, Tawa Paneer, Mango Mastani Lassi and Khus Ka Sharbat. After the recommendation by the staff, we had Chur Chur paratha also, which was sumptuous and a must try

There is also a huge variety for non-veg lovers which include Murgh Lababdar, Mutton Masala, Machhi Curry and many more. The one thing that deserves some attention are the pickles! Yes, the place served more than 15 types of pickles with the meal which is not that common if you go to any other restaurant.

Though the place is based on Indian traditional theme, keeping the alcohol lovers in mind, they have a separate bar menu which offers all the English cocktails and mocktails. Some of the most appreciated drinks from the menu were Paradise, a mix of peach, strawberry and apricot puree with fresh pineapple juice and Theka Rocks, a blend of whiskey, vodka, rum, tequila and brandy.

Our meal ended on a sweet note with desserts or Mishthan, as they call it. We were served with drool worthy Rasmalai which was as tasty as it looked. The place has a limited variety when it comes to desserts, so I think they need to work on it a little bit.

Overall, the place is worth a visit to experience something different from the conventional elite bars and cafes. The hospitality was mediocre and so was the price list. Looking at the quality and quantity of the food, I found the prices to be justified.

Desi Vibes; 2nd Floor, N-95, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Meal for Two: Rs 1,400