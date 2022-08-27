On Thursday, the Delhi High Court seek responses from the Central Government in a bunch of pleas challenging its Agnipath Scheme and seeking resumption and enrolment as per previous recruitment scheme in defence services.

The division bench comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed and has granted four weeks’ time to the Centre for filing reply in the pleas, while posting the matter for hearing on October 19.

However, the bench refused to pass any interim order in the matter and said that it will be hearing the matter finally.

In the present case, the bench was appraised by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that a consolidated reply will be filed in the pleas concerning the Agnipath Scheme, while addressing recruitment in various posts.

Further, the bench of petitions pertains to issues concerning advertisement for recruitment for posts of soldier, airmen, sailor etc. It was stated by the Court that the Centre must also filed a detailed response in individual cases as well.

The batch of petition included those already pending before the Court and others which were recently transferred from the Apex Court. It was also informed by the court that apart from the transferred batch, about 7-8 other petitions are yet to be transferred.

The Batch of Petitions:

A Public Interest Litigation has been filled seeking to resume all recruitment process (of the years 2020 and 2021) cancelled due to introduction of Agnipath Scheme and to conduct Written Examination in all pending centres.

A candidate moves a plea for the post of Soldier General Duty in Army Recruitment Rally at Sirsa from July 30, 2020 to August 8, 2020.

Also, the plea sought directions to prepare merit list and give permanent commission to the selected candidates as per the scheme of advertisements and prior to introduction of Agnipath Scheme within a stipulated time period across the country.

Thus, another petition has been moved by various candidates shortlisted as Airmen in Indian Air Force as per a 2019 notification, seeking issuance of enrolment list and completion of previous recruitment, without being affected by new Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces.

The petition filled through Advocate Prashant Bhushan and has been moved by 20 candidates awaiting their enrolment as Airmen in Indian Air Force in Group "X" trades (except education instructor trade) and Group "Y" trades (except the automobile technician, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security), , musician trades).

Further, the petition filles seek directions on the Centre to publish the enrolment list in terms of the 2019 notification and consequently issue appointment letters to the petitioners.

Also, the pleas seek direction that the 2019 notification shall remain unaffected by the Agnipath Scheme.

Accordingly, another petition has been filled challenging Indian Navy’s recruitment process and shortlisting criteria of person below officer rank.