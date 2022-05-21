The Supreme Court in the case Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi vs Rakhi Singh & Others observed in the Gyanvapi mosque case that the selective leaks of the commission report must be stopped.

if the Order 7 Rule 11 application is decided against the Masjid side, the said interim order will continue for a further period of 8 weeks and it was further decided that will continue till the Order 7 Rule 11 application is decided as an interim order was passed on 05.17.2022 by the Supreme Court. The order directed the protection of the spot where shivling is stated to be found without impeding the rights of Muslims for namaz and religious observances.

In consultation with the parties, an appropriate arrangement for performance of wazu for the Muslim devotees in the mosque are to be made by the District Magistrate Varanasi, the bench directed.

the application filed by the Masjid Committee for the rejection of plaint under Order 11 Rule 7 of the Code of Civil Procedure and further by deciding the question whether the suit is barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 199 and this should be decided on the priority basis by the District Judge, the bench stated

having regard to the “complexities and sensitivity involved in the matter” it is decided that the that the matter should be tried before a “senior and experienced judicial officer”. The bench remarked. The suit should be transferred from the Court of Civil Judge Senior Division to the District Court, Varanasi, the bench passed an order.

the Court must interdict the selective leaks of the Commission report which create a particular narrative in the media, submitted before the bench by Huzefa Ahmadi, A Senior Advocate, appearing for the Masjid Committee.

On 05.16.2022 order of the Civil Court which ordered the sealing of the spot in the wazukhana where the plaintiff’s counsel claimed that the Advocate Commissioner spotted a Shivling. However, it was stated that the leaked information was made the basis of this order and an Advocate Commissioner was removed for leaking information to media by the civil court, he pointed out.

The Bench Comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud contended:

Do not leak things to the press. You must present it to the judge and the report should be submitted to the court, once there is a commission report and the other side should be told that the selective leaks must stop.

The bench comprising of Justice Surya Kant and the justice PS Narasimha observed the orders passed by a civil court in Varanasi for survey of the mosque on a suit filed by few Hindu devotees. The bench was hearing the special leave petition filed by the Masjid Committee against the Civil Court Order passed.