The Supreme Court in the case Committee of Management Anju man Intezamia Masajid Varanasi Versus Rakhi Singh & O observed before a bench presided over by Justice DY Chandrachud of listing of the petition filed against the survey ordered by a Varanasi court in Gyanvapi Mosque.

The Court ordered the Commission to submit a report by 05.17.2022 before the court to accompany Court commissioner Ajay Mishra for the survey and further the Court has appointed 2 more lawyers as commissioners.

The petitions have been moved by five Hindu women asking for year-long access to pray at a Hindu shrine behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi and once a year the site is currently opened for prayers, an order passed by the Varanasi Court in an inspection of the premises.

The bench has further observed and directed that the Court deem it appropriate to direct the Registry to list the matter before the Bench presided over by Hon’ble Dr.Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, upon being mentioned by, learned Senior counsel Mr. Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing on behalf of the petitioner.

Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi had sought status quo of the local court’s order before the Chief Justice of India, while Mentioning the matter.

