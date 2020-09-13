Excerpts from Sr. Adv. Soli Sorabjee speech at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture:

We used to meet at the hill station of Nameshwar, and go to a hotel. Ram would order various dishes in his own way, to the complete consternation of the waiters. He’d be joking and laughing away, not at all concerned, but a man who enjoyed life, who enjoyed beauty. Ram was fond of a nice scotch and soda. He also liked feminine beauty. One exception was Mrs Gandhi. He could not stand Mrs Gandhi and she wanted him deported.

That resulted in him going abroad, but the thing is, when he was abroad, he would send tons of messages from there. “I’ll do this, I’ll do that”, but as someone said, you can’t describe Ram in three words or sentences. He was a different kind of person. There were different qualities in him. He would charge heavy fees from people who wanted his services, there’s no question about it.

He was a man who was hounded by executives, but when he would be approached by someone, he would defend them without fee or charge. Not only that, After he had succeeded in a case, he would present the client with a book or a bottle of wine. That was Ram.

Ram Jethmalani is someone, who is really indescribable. He was one who admired differences, but never bitterness. He never allowed for bitterness. He was large-hearted, warm-hearted, and I was very sorry to hear when he passed away. I had wanted to be there, but it couldn’t happen. Ram Jethmalani will always be remembered by people, who believe in fighting oppression and fighting authority, in taking on forces where peace is the matter of concern, and that is what made Ram immortal. Thus, Ram Jethmalani, for me, was not only a friend, but also a member of my family. I hope, sooner or later, to meet Ram in another world, so that we can sit and have arguments.

Let me just end by saying, Ram Ram Ram, may you be in the hearts and minds of people, who love freedom and justice.