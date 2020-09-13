The iTV network family is honoured to be hosting some of the finest and most learned minds of India’s legal community. Those who are speaking today are a credit not only to this country but the furtherance of the cause of the justice in the world at large. Mr Mahesh Jethmalani, who’s pioneering this initiative and to all the speakers and guests including Sh. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Honourable union minister for law and justice in IT, Honourable Justice N.V. Ramada, Shri K.K. Venugopal, Shri Tushar Mehta, eminent senior lawyers Shri Fali S Nariman, Shri Soli J. Sorabjee, Shri Kapil Sibal, Shri Harish Salve, Shri Abhishek Singhvi and Shri Aryamana Sundaram. It’s a pleasure to be hosting you on our iTV network’s national English news channel NewsX network today.

India and the world, at large, has discovered the salutary and crucial role that the mainstream media plays during the difficult and challenging times as this country went into lockdown. The TV news channel became a pivotal platform for communication between government authorities and the people at large.

PM Modi recognised this role and responsibility early on in his interaction with us. During the time when tough and challenging decisions needed to be taken, journalists became frontline workers. Duty and service, before everything else, resumed their significance. Most of us worked non-stop battling the pandemic. Some in our fraternity were hit, some even paid the ultimate price. I say with pride that iTV network and it’s 11 news channels including NewsX lead the way. We even launch a daily newspaper The Daily Guardian to further the efforts to provide news and opinions to you all. Public interest in iconic investigations and court cases has been ever present. The Nanavati case was one such to shake the foundation of our legal system in many ways. Recent times have challenged our ethos again. The media, which is both a parameter and a public court of opinion, should be as open to introspection of its scope and role on what is beneficial and what is delirious.

I am glad that some of India’s finest jurists will today be shining the mirror back at us. We hope to weigh and absorb the wise words; the call to service and the cogent advice they have to offer that we do this in tribute to Ram Jethmalani, India’s legendary jurist is fitting gravitas.