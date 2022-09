The Supreme Court Judge Justice DY Chandrachud has been nominated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu as the next executive chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

A notification to that effect was published in the official gazette by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Chief Justice of India UU Lalit was the previous Executive Chairman of NALSA. As per convention, the post is now occupied by the second senior judge of the Supreme Court.