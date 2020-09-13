Excerpts from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s speech at the first Ram Jethmalani Memorial lecture series: I would only remember my days with Ram Jethmalani when I used to work with him, assist him, and in some occasions I opposed him. Ram, the name which became an adjective in his own life. A legend, a phenomena, as the learned Attorney General very rightly says – a very majestic and eloquent lawyer who acquired a unique stature not only in the bigger fraternity but also as a parliamentarian, as an educationist, as a human being. There cannot be a more befitting tribute by a great son to his great father than to start a web series, which is based on a subject that was very dear to Ram’s heart, namely- Media trial. Nobody could have blasted media the way Ram did, at the same time he was a darling of the media. That was Ram Jethmalani. He was a bundle of these contradictions, which makes him a great lawyer, human being, parliamentarian, politician. Ram fought institutional corruption with full commitment and also appeared to defend people accused of corruption with equal amount of commitment. That was Ram Jethmalani. The first was a cause for him; the second was a professional duty for him for which his commitment level was no less and no more. But why I admire him the most is because there was no mystery surrounding Ram’s life and that makes him a distinct human being.