The Madras High Court in the case C. Soman v. The Secretary, HR&CE and others observed while coming down heavily on a petitioner seeking direction that the non-Hindus should not be permitted to participate in the Kumbabishegam festival at Thiruvattar of Arulmighu Adikesava Perumal Thirukovil.

Further, the Madras High Court stated that a person belonging to any religion should neither be prevented nor prohibited entry into a temple.

One C. Soman, filled the petition in the lights of an invitation circulated for the conduct of Kumbabishegam festival wherein the name of a Minister who is a Christian also finds mention.

In the present case, the bench comprising of Justice PN Prakash and Justice R Hemalatha observed and approached the issue with a broader prospective.

Further, the court went on to give examples of temples playing songs rendered by Dr. KJ Yesudas, a Christian by birth and how Hindu Worshippers visited Vailankanni Church and Nagore Dargah regularly.

It was also pointed out by the court that when such a public function like the Kumbhabhishegam of a temple is performed. However, it would be impossible for the authorities to check the religious identity of every person to permit entry into the temple.

Additionally, the bench dismissed the petition as being devoid of merits.

The court observed that in our consideration opinion, when a public festival like the Kumababishegam of a temple is performed However, it would be impossible for the authorities to check the religious identity of every person to permit entry into the temple and that apart, if a person belonging to another religion and has faith in a particular Hindu deity than that person cannot be prevented and nor can his entry into a temple be prohibited.

The court further stated that It is common knowledge that the devotional songs of Dr. K.J. Yesudas, a Christian by birth, rendered on various Hindu Gods are played without any demur in temples. In fact, in Nagore Dargah and Vailankanni Church are the scores of Hindus worship.

Mr. S. Murugapandi, counsel appearing for the Petitioner and Mr. Veera Kathiravan, Additional. Advocate General Mr. M. Lingadurai, Spl. Government Pleader for R1 to R3, Mr. K. Sathiya Singh for R4, counsel appearing for the Respondent.