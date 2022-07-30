The Rajasthan High Court in the case Kunal Rawat v. State of Rajasthan & Ors, the bench comprising of Chief Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand observed and has recently issued notice on a public interest litigation seeking formation of a committee to check the condition of Special Courts constituted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 in the state.

One of the Kunal Rawat, filled a public interest litigation, the petition prays that education drive about sexual health be compulsorily imparted in schools and aganwadis across the state in order to curb the problem of the sexual offences against minors.

In the present case, the petitioner seeks directions for speedy disposal of POCSO cases in Rajasthan— directions to conclude recording of evidence i.e. examination-in-chief and cross-examination of the victim, as expeditiously as possible and preferably on the same day, unless adjournment is warranted.

The petition prayed for direction to ensure child friendly practices are adopted in Courts to ensure that the child/ victim feels safe, is comfortable, and that the child/ victim is not in any way exposed to the accused. Adding to it, the petition prays for direction to ensure the presence of parents or any other person in whom the child has trust or confidence, at the time of examination of the child.

It was observed that a direction to ensure that the deposition of the victim/child is recorded expeditiously, has been sought in the plea. The petition also seeks direction to ensure that the victim/child is not called frequently to the court, as this would add to victim/child’s trauma.

Radhika Maharwal, Dhriti Sharma and Aradhna Swami, the counsels appearing for the petitioner and AAG Ganesh Meena with Saurabh Sharma and Rahul Sehra, the counsel appearing for the respondents.

The petitioner in-person appeared before the court.