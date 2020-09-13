Excerpts from Attorney General K.K. Venugopal’s speech at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture: Ram was a friend of mine, and I have known him from the year 1975, and I will tell you the circumstances in which I came to know him. Now, according to me whenever I think of Ram Jethmalani, I think of a warrior in the legal field. He was brave and fearless, and that was his main hallmark. I told him also once, that he was the best criminal lawyer, this country had produced, and he returned it by saying, “Why do you limit it to criminal law?” Though he was not in profession of constitutional law, there was no branch of law, in which he had not handled cases.

The time that I met him first, was in Parga, in 1975, at the heigh of the emergency. I had been invited by the Kerela Bar association, which was holding its annual meeting there, a huge affair, with about 100 lawyers present. I was asked to present a paper, and I decided I would speak about the Supreme Court, and it’s pre-eminence. The chief guest was Ram Jethmalani. I thought he would speak about some legal topic. But when he stood up, he started a fiery speech, attacking the Gnahdi family, and tore Sanjay Gandhi to bits. At that time, we should remember, that people were afraid to even listen to such a diatribe against the Gandhi family, and I found a large number of lawyers and reporters slowly trickling out the hall. Well, he finished, and he had to catch a flight, and went straight to Bombay. Then I was left with half an empty audience, and then I started on such a dry topic, like the Supreme Court and its supremacy, so I left.

When Ram arrived in Bombay, a warrant had been issued, which followed him to Bombay, and he would have been arrested. But 300 lawyers went to the Chief Justice, and got an order that granted him bail. He continued, until the infamous judgment in Kabulpur was delieved, and that day itself he left for the United States. But the day he arrived in the US, he was given a teaching job in one of the universities.

Congress asked him to give evidence, and the New Yok Times, said that perhaps it was his evidence that had led to the Emergency coming to an end, and therefore, as far as Ram is concerned, you can realize what a unique person he was.

He was a very old friend of mine. I was laying down my office as President of Union of International Rezevarta, which is an international association of lawyer’s the oldest, which had its headquarters in Paris. I was laying down my office in Philadelphia. Mrs Sandra Day O‘Connor was the chief guest, and Ram came all the way from India to be with me, when I laid down my office and handed it to my successor. That shows how good of a friend he was, that he took that much trouble to come to Philadelphia.

He was a Cabinet Minister in the Central Government, he was a MP for 6 terms, and throughout his career, he condemned corruption. Not only that, but he went on to the extent of fighting an article 32 petition in which he wanted there to be a committee who would investigate corruption, black money, and take steps to eradicate it. There, he succeeded, and a judgment was delivered by the KK Venugopal: Supreme Court, and a high powered committee of two SC judges, IAS officers and so on, was formed to fight those things.

He was not just a person, but a phenomenon. He passed like a star, through the annals of a legal system of India. His contribution to law and politics will be remembered.