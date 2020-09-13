Excerpts from speech of Sr. Adv. Kapil Sibal at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture: When I think of Ram, I think of a man of many parts. His forensic abilities, his affable disposition, his love for life and literature, and the most important of all- his ability to stand alone, were some of his great qualities. He was passionate about free speech. But, he also saw its pitfalls when applying it to the context of constitutionally protected freedoms. He believed in the rule of law, and not in the rule of diktats by men.

This is a subject that was very very close to his heart. And I start off by quoting him when in 2010, he said, “Of late, the media acts as the court, passes judgement even before the court, pronounces its verdict. Trial by media is nothing but breach of law. It demands contempt of the court.” I’m also reminded of the words of the Mahatma when he said, and I quote, “The press is called the 4th estate. It is definitely a power, but to misuse that power is criminal.”

Now, we’re talking about the pros and cons of the trial by the media in a very different context because the nature of the medium has changed. In the new media, technology plays a very great role in terms of its reach and its influence- and I’m talking in the context of mainstream media that influences both constructive and destructive. And when we come to social media, we move through a jungle of words and images. The social media provides space for believers and non-believers, we hear wise voices and the destructive voices of demolition squads. We don’t know what is true, and what is fake. No one knows better. These platforms provide choices, but in that terrain, it is difficult to make a choice.

All communication mediums, and all technology have the potential of both that is both beneficial, and is liable to misuse. But the contours of that use, must be clearly defined and demarcated. There’s always a Laxman Rekha to be drawn in respect of all human activity. History of the world has shown that no society is bereft of crime, and of criminals. And it is the rich and the powerful who often perpetuate crimes, murder, rape, molestation, financial frauds, co-operate frauds, and other crimes-whether they are in government or outside government. And, the job of the fourth estate is to unearth executive excesses and corruption, and of course criminal activity protected by the state, apart from unearthing criminal activity in the society. And, the media, whatever its form is, is an indispensable tool to ensure one, detection of crime, two, expose protection of criminals by the rich and the powerful, three, unearth facts and bring them in the public domain, four, build pressure that investigation is commenced, and further expose attempts by agencies to protect the accused.

Now, there are three stages of a trial. It starts with the discovery of facts, which we call an investigation. It ends up in a chargesheet, and ultimately pursues a trial in a conviction. Now, at the stage of investigation, at the stage of the discovery of facts, the media should, according to me, have a freehand, but limited to discovery only. Opinions are a matter relating to assimilation of facts, leading to prima facie inferences, and later conclusions. And, the media has done yeoman service to society in several cases. I can remember the Ruchika Girhotra Case when a 14-year-old girl was molested, ultimately she committed suicide because of the trauma of the systematic harassment, and after her complaint in particular. Finally the accused was convicted after 19 years, and it was the role of the media that led to that conviction. We had the Jessica Lal Case, we had the Priyadarshini Mattoo Case when an ACP harassed a law student, and then the victim was raped. The accused was first acquitted and the media brought fresh evidence which ultimately led to his conviction for life. We have the Nitish Katara Case, the Nirbhaya Case, and the Bijal Joshi Case.

But the problem that arises is that the media now looks upon these discoveries of facts as a way of earning TRPS, to gain an audience. They bother less about the credibility of the source. They instead try to sensationalise the event, even if it takes distortion of facts. And the fact of the matter is that the media can make a hero turn into a villain in no time at all because of its enormous power. And, media verdicts are sometimes overshadowed by court decisions. With the entry of social media platforms, the citation has nosedived further. Today, the media has reincarnated itself into a public court. The rule of presumption of innocence and guilt beyond reasonable doubt has been thrown to the wayside. The new media presumes guilt, and the victim must prove his or her innocence. The standard of reasonable doubt is substituted by the presumption of guilt without any benchmark standards.

An American author once said, and I quote, “A fair trial is one in which the rules of evidence are honoured, the accused has competent counsel, and the judge enforces the proper courtroom procedure. A trial in which every assumption can be challenged.” But, in the new media, the rules of evidence have no place. I don’t think the media has any concept of what evidence is in law. It has no idea of constitution investigation. But at the time when the crime is yet to be discovered, I think, the media has an important role to play. But when the second stage comes, the stage of a formal process of investigation, then the agencies of the law are obliged to investigate all the facts, both in the public domain and those discovered in the course of its formal investigation. At this stage, the media’s role is to abstain from ascribing guilt to any individual that is disruptive of the rule of law.

I remember the famous 2G case. And, many of my colleagues here are aware of how the sensationalism in the 2G case led to the decline of the sector itself. A report of the CNAG led to the court rendering a verdict at the level of the Supreme Court, where the Supreme Court really became a court of first instance and presumed guilt, subject of course to the trial that was to take place. The result was the trial acquitted all the accused, and in the meantime, so much damage was done to the telecom sector that today, a sector which was then live and kicking, which was earning profits, which was providing efficient service- is today under the debt of almost 5,000 crore. So, I believe that at the stage of investigation, the media should not be allowed to deliver verdicts, lest it influences the processes of the law.