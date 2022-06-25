In SC, a Special Leave Petition was filled by Latif Magrey, the father of Amir Magrey who was killed in Hyderpora Encounter in Srinagar, the petition filled assailed the order passed by J &K HC of staying the exhumation of his son’s body, Amir Magrey. The Court on Friday agreed to list on June 27, 2022. The vacation bench comprising of Justice CT Ravikumar and the Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia observed the SLP challenging order dated June 3, 2022 was mentioned by Senior Advocate Anand Grover.

It was submitted by the Senior Counsel that the Matter is for urgent listing, it is stated that in an encounter in Kashmir, the petitioner’s son was killed. 4 people were buried and 2 allowed to be exhumed and the father is supporting the army. It was allowed by the Single bench judge to give me the remains of my son but the order of the Single Judge bench was stayed by the division bench. I must get the body and perform rituals, every day the body lies on the earth, the bench may list it on Monday and allow me to take my chance”.

The bench comprising of Justice Ali Mohammad Magray and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal stayed operation of judgment passed by Justice Sanjeev Kumar wherein the bench had directed the authorities to exhume the body of Ramban Youth, Amir Latif Magrey – one of the 4 persons killed in encounter and had also directed for paying 5 lakhs to his father if the body was highly putrefied.