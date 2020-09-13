Excerpts from Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s speech at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture: I would like to recall my sterling nostalgic memories of Ram Jethmalani. The very first was as young student activist in the JP movement of Bihar, subsequently fighting the emergency. We learned about the proud leadership of three eminent lawyers of India. Mr. Nariman resigned his post of additional Solicitor general in protest. Mr. Nani Palkhivala returned the brief of India Gandhi’s election commission. Mr. Soli Sorabjee led the bar of Mumbai in protest. All there is stunning events for us of inspiration and then we learned that Mr. Ram Jethmalani has left his practice in India, gone to USA and started campaigning against the injustice of emergency and also teaching there.

These great memories of those trying times, which were inspiring even for us, remains in my memory. Thereafter, we learned more of him in profession when I became a lawyer in the Patna High court. I used to assist him in some cases in Supreme Court. Then, we became closer when both of us became ministers in the Vajpayee government. Thereafter, when I shifted my law practice in Supreme Court in 2004, we had occasion to work together apart from being parliamentary colleagues. But today, I’d like to tell one aspect of his personality. I asked him, “Ram, how did you cope with struggle of partition?

All the way getting uprooted from Pakistan, you came to Mumbai.” He honestly told me, “Ravi, I had come with Rs 10 in my pocket but with an ambition and a vision.”

Becoming a top lawyer of the country, outstanding and parallel in the criminal positional law in many ways, a man of extraordinary conviction, an outstanding parliamentarian and above all, a friend of friend. If I can say one line in Hindi Mahesh, “Ram apne asulu pe zindagi jiye” and he always held those commitments very dearly. Those qualities, when we see today to take up the challenge, I can tell you today his ten questions before controversy disturbed the nation.

I remember he had come to address the young students in Patna. A big hall of 5000 people was packed and what a public address he gave. I thought he was only a good speaker in English but the powerful speech he delivered in Hindi was indeed very important.

Therefore, all the great friends from Pali to Soli, will talk about his legal career and also the privilege to oppose him in the Supreme Court, assist him in the Supreme Court and also work together in some cases of Supreme Court.

Apart from Parliament and ministership, I would always say his persona as a public leader was no less than an eminent lawyer. Therefore today, I pay my great homage to the great work you are doing Mahesh. You have all the potential to skill the same height, which your father achieved. I know for sure. Lots you have already achieved. So enjoy these blessings, carry forward his legacy.

On the topic, I will not say anything except to make one comment. That the investigation should be fair is also the expectation of the people. When we talk of openness, when we talk of people of India getting more enlightened, there is also a stake of the people of India in a fair investigation. How to balance the two is a difficult question but the balance has to be achieved. That is all I have to say. With these words, I pay my profound homage to the extraordinary soul Ram Jethmalani, whose legacy is going to remain an important cherished part of both the legal profession and our public life. Thank you.