Excerpts from Sr. Adv. Mahesh Jethmalani’s speech at the 1st Ram Jethmalani annual lecture: Ladies and gentlemen, the Ram Jethmalani memorial has been conceived with the object of promoting not just excellence at the bar, but also to foster a passion and lawyer and layman alike for what our constitution and laws ultimately strive for i.e. Justice.

The endeavor of the series is also to present the most informed opinions on a burning issue of the day. A vital aspect of justice in the criminal sphere is a fair investigation and a fair trial. On several occasions in the not so distant past, trial by media has stirred a debate and controversy. The past few weeks have witnessed a raging storm in both the social and electronic media about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The media has weighed in with varying shades of opinion regarding the causes and surroundings circumstances of the actor’s death. Sometimes proffering evidence, which even the investigating authorities seem not to have gathered. Does this parallel investigation by the media in full public glare rebound in the interests of justice?

Where is the line to be drawn between laudable investigative journalism and a manifest witch-hunt? Does the media believe in justice or in simply taking a position and depicting it as just?

Today’s panel of speakers will undoubtedly share their imminent views on the issue. On behalf of the organisers of today’s first lecture of the series, it gives me great pleasure to extend the warmest welcome to our distinguished panel of guests, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad- Honorable minister for law and justice and IT, Honorable Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana, Shri KK Venugopal-Attorney general of India, Shri Tushar Mehta-Solicitor general of India.

Legendary members of the bar and great friends of my father, Shri Fali Sam Nariman and Soli Sorabjee. All of them shared a long association with my father and have very kindly consented to say a few words in his memory. I extend an equally warm welcome to the very best of my contemporaries at the bar, who not withstanding their many preoccupations, have consented to be speakers on today’s occasion. Viewers cannot but profit from their presentations today. It would not be out of place to mention finally that both privately and on social media, I have received a string of messages not just complementing me for organising this lecture, but more for having gathered a panel of such outstanding guests and speakers on one platform.

I must add that when I approached each one of them, they accepted my invitation without the slightest hesitation. That by itself is perhaps the best tribute to the moving spirit behind this lecture series. I am sure that wherever he is, he will be leaning with pride with glass of you know what in hand at this very evident acknowledgment of his legacy.

Finally, an overwhelming thank you to NewsX and The Sunday Guardian foundation for not only telecasting this event live but for the relentless publicity campaign that preceded it. Thank you.