The year 2019 clearly wasn’t the best for the Indian passenger car industry. Many companies saw negative growth and therefore huge losses. But one thing that kept the sector going was the introduction of new cars more specifically SUVs. They came in all shapes and sizes; some were aimed at the entry buyer while others were made for the super rich. But one thing they had in common was that each one of them helped their brands go strong even in turbulent times. As a very eventful year for the Automobile sector draws to a close we take a look at top 6 SUVs that changed the game in 2019.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai changed the game in the very popular sub-compact SUV space in 2019 with the introduction of Venue in the market. It began with a bang as the Korean car maker unveiled the car first time on board a cruise ship in the middle of the Arabian story. Just like the Triber the Venue too was a great example of a well designed sub-4 meter car. The cabin was feature rich and got a wireless charger, air purifier and sunroof amongst other things. The car also came with a peppy fun to drive 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine that along with a DCT gearbox satiated the needs of many enthusiasts. With 33 features Hyundai’s blue link also offered a host of connectivity and safety options that made the car an all-round product.

Kia Seltos

It was indeed a smashing debut by the Korean car maker Kia in India. Their first car for the market, Seltos saw its world premiere happen here and that in itself was a strong statement of intent. Based on its cousin the Hyundai Creta the mid-sized SUV became an instant it when it was launched right at the onset of the festive season. It was a car that looked appealing, felt the right sized and was loaded with features. It only helped the cause more that there were more than 20 variants on offer and that included combinations of petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic gearboxes. Before the year ends Kia is well on its way to crossing 50,000 sales of the car.

BMW X7

From one end of the spectrum to another as German luxury car maker BMW launched its flagship SUV the X7 in the country. The SUV was big on luxury, space, drivability and anything you could ask for. Priced at a whopping Rs 1 crore the car still managed to beat the downturn as the entire lot got sold out within 3 months of the launch. The Sports Activity vehicle also christened as the President by BMW was launched in both Petrol (CBU) and Diesel (locally produced) engine options.

MG Hector

Around the same time as the Kia Seltos, iconic British car maker Morris Garages entered India with what they called as the country’s first Internet car. The Hector made technology its USP as it came with a host of gadgetry rarely seen in the market before. The highlight was the huge ismart touch screen that came with great quality and utility. This was a car you could speak to and that along with a host of connectivity options got the car lovers talking. The cabin was big and that meant a lot of space. Add a huge sunroof to that and this was the place to be. The size on the outside though was intimidating for some but the muscular yet stylish design largely got thumbs up. The Hector also came with petrol and diesel engine options and there was a hybrid system too to help you with increased fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The latest launch from country’s biggest car maker Maruti Suzuki had many SUV traits coming in a small car. The company itself called the S-Presso a mini SUV and elements like an upright A-pillar, squared wheel arches and a high ground clearance all pointed to that. The round centre console and an all-digital instrument cluster were design highlights inside the car. What also worked was a well performing 1 litre petrol engine that had both manual and AMT options. Starting at a very affordable Rs 3.69 lakh the S-Presso fulfilled the SUV aspirations for many for whom design matters more than functionality.

Renault Triber

A certain French auto maker provided a master class for many of its rivals on how to make a good looking 7-seater car that is affordable as well. With the Triber Renault showed the success of cars like the Duster and Kwid wasn’t a fluke and they know the game well. This was a car that had really impressive ergonomics and interior space. The 7 seats provided a lot of utility and each row had ample room. A touch screen, roof & pillar mounted AC vents and a removable third row of seats were some of the highlights of the cabin. There was just one petrol engine option but a starting price of under Rs 5 lakh was enough for the buyer to make a dash towards nearest Renault showroom.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

If you had to go off the road probably the best new option that came your way was the Jeep Compass Trailhawk. A higher ground clearance, better approach and departure angles and new tyres made it adapt well to testing conditions. A trail rated badge the car come out on tops in 5 categories that include traction, maneuverability, articulation, ground clearance and water wading capacity. To make your life easier off the road the Trailhawk also got 4WD low and apart from snow, sand and mud a new mode called rock mode. This one really was able to sail through every single obstacle without too much difficulty.