Two German giants have had their first throw of dice for the Indian car market this new decade. The strange coincidence is that both are SUVs priced very close to each other. The big difference though between the new BMW X1 and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is that while the former is a 5-seater, the latter comes with 7 seats. The X1 starts at Rs. 35.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Tiguan will come to you for Rs. 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The premium SUV from Tiguan has been around for a few years but the Allspace promises to change the game completely. There’s a lot on offer including a new engine, more seats as well as a stronger commitment from the brand. This is first of the four SUVs for the Indian market in the next two years as promised by the company at the Auto Expo held last month.

The wheelbase has gone up when compared to the 5-seater and now stands at 2,787 mm. This offers better flexibility for the occupants. There are some clever touches including the levers placed behind the third row which fold the second row seats. With all the seven seats occupied, the Allspace provides a luggage compartment volume of 340 litres that can be extended up to 1,274 litres. A flick of the foot under the rear of the vehicle is all it takes to open the electric tailgate. On the exteriors it gets a higher bonnet and distinctive front grille. A chrome appliqué on the radiator grille blends in with this design change. What’s also new on the SUV are LED headlamps with DRLs and also gets LED ambient lighting, LED tail lamps, 18” Alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof. The cabin gets a digital cockpit where the analogue dial gauges are shown only virtually. Drivers have access to a customized information display that shows all additional data. The touch screen system has AppConnect, which uses MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to link to smartphone.

The 5 seater Tiguan came with a Diesel mill while the Allspace gets a 2.0 liter TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. The BS6 compliant motor delivers a peak power of 190 PS and torque of 320 Nm. In terms of practicality the Park Assist function measures spaces on the side of the street while you drive past. If it finds a suitable parallel or perpendicular space, it takes over the steering to maneuver the vehicle into the spot. Tyre Pressure Monitoring system is also a worthy addition to the Allspace. When it comes to safety the SUV gets 7-airbags, ESP, and Electronic differential lock which distributes the engine power to the wheels as required.

BMW X1

A new updated version of second-generation X1 has been launched in the market. It is available in three variants – the new SportX, xLine and M Sport. Each variant has distinguished exterior and interior design features. While SportX reflects a combination of sporty and ‘X’ elements the xLine puts on a powerful character enhancing the car’s off-road looks. M Sport bestows a masculine character distinguishing itself as an elite sports model.

The design gets sharper on the new X1 with a new larger kidney grille and air intakes. The SUV also gets new LED headlights with LED fog lamps. The updated rear gets wraparound LED lamps, inlays in body colour and bigger twin exhaust tailpipes. A large panorama glass roof also finds a place on the car. The cabin gets ambient lighting, air purifier, wireless charging as well as electrical seat adjustment for both driver and passenger. An 8.8-touch screen system comes with navigation and is compatible with Apple CarPlay. The rear seat backrest can be reclined and it also offers a 40:20:40 split which increases boot capacity from 500 litres to 1,550 litres.

Petrol and Diesel engines are BS6 compliant on the new X1. Both are 2.0 litre 4-cylinder mills and both churn out roughly 190 bhp. The Diesel though as expected provides much more torque of 400 Nm while the Petrol motor peaks at 280 Nm. 0 -100 km/hr times at just under 8 seconds are also similar. When it comes to fuel efficiency the Petrol provides 14.82 kmpl while Diesel gives an impressive 19.62 kmpl. You can choose between 3 driving modes – eco pro, comfort, sport. 7/8speed automatic transmissions come with paddle shifters to enhance driving fun. The SUV also gets auto start-stop along with brake-energy regeneration.

The X1 comes loaded with six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control and an electric parking brake. While the Petrol variants start at Rs. 35.9 lakh (ex-showroom) the range topping Diesel mSport will set you back by Rs. 42.9 lakh (ex-showroom).