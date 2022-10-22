New Delhi: The 8th edition of Lakeside Doc Festival will be held in between 28 October and 31 October at Naukuchiatal in Uttarakhand. This festival will be showcasing a number of Indian and international documentaries. This festival is being presented by Formedia which is a not-for-profit foundation, registered at New Delhi, India. It was set up in 2000 in public interest, towards promoting high-quality creative content in the media and NGO sector.

According to the festival director Neelima Mathur post-Covid, conversations and culture are two bubbles still waiting to fully burst open. LDF, held in a central Himalayan location, is a symbiosis of creative and intellectual energizing amidst the serenity of an oak forest and an Alpine lake. It offers a unique opportunity for cross-cultural exposure to world views from different countries that strike a chord across boundaries. With discussions and extended chats over tea, coffee and bonfire evenings that often lead to long friendships.

This four-day festival will be inaugurated on 28th October, Friday with Citizen Four a documentary from the US by Laura Poitras and it ends on 31st October, Monday with the documentary The Ugliest Car by Grzegorz Szczepaniak. It will also have documentaries from India, Germany, Chile, Finland, Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland. This festival is being held in association with Lake Resort.