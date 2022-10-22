Thoughtfully curated exquisite range of luxury hampers that include all the must have goodies

‘Khushiyan by Hilton’ diwali hampers offers the gift of happiness and a whole lot of joy to diwali celebrations.

They have been thoughtfully curated and exquisite range of luxury hampers include all the must have goodies and delicious bites such as Kimia Dates & Pistachio Barfi, Multi Seed and Walnut Ladoo, Ragi & Cardamom Barfi, Mysore Pak, Malai Peda, Kaju Tokri and much more. Choose from Premium Khushiyan Mithai Box, Classic Khushiyan Mithai Box, Festive Khushiyan Mithai Box, Indian Signature, Sweet Indulgence, Celebration, Mini Treasure and Treasure Trunk of Joy.

‘Khushiyan by Hilton’ Diwali hampers price starts from INR 675 plus taxes.

For bookings, contact: 8800094029, 8800495936.

Address:-

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Sector 50, Gurugram 122002.