Seasonal changes influence the skin. Winter is the dry season and the skin loses moisture to the atmosphere. As seasonal changes take place, it is necessary to adjust the daily skin-care routine in order to prevent moisture loss and also replenish moisture. Dry skins lack both oil and moisture. If they are not kept moisturized, they become prone to lines and wrinkles. In some case, there may be rough, red, flaky patches. If the skin is very dry, avoid soap. Cleanse twice a day, with a cleansing cream or gel. Apply the cleanser and wipe it off with moist cotton wool. After cleansing in the morning, tone the skin, using rose water or rose-based skin tonic. Using cotton wool, wipe the skin and then pat it briskly.

Normal to oily and combination skins may also feel dry during winter. This is due to dryness of the outer layer. For a combination skin, use a cleansing milk and for oily skin, a face wash containing ingredients like neem and tulsi. Apply it on the face and wipe off with moist cotton wool, or wash off the face wash. Then tone with rose water or a rose-based skin tonic. Moisturizers are available in cream and liquid form. For dry and dehydrated skin, it is better to use a moisturizing cream. A liquid moisturizer should be used under make-up. For combination skin, apply a moisturizing lotion, while for normal to oily skin, apply non-oily products. Apply sunscreen before going out in the sun to protect the skin from moisture loss. For dry and dehydrated skin, a sun block cream is better, while for normal to oily skin, use a sunscreen gel. Normal to dry skins should also be nourished with a good night cream. Look for a nourishing cream, containing ingredients rich in Vitamins A and E. Spread the cream lightly on the face. Adding a few drops of water helps the massage. After cleansing, apply the nourishing cream and massage it on the skin, with upward and outward movements, for 3 to 4 minutes. Then wipe off all cream with moist cotton wool before bedtime. There are certain areas of the face that also need special care. The skin care methods for these areas are the same for all skin types.

Eyes: Apply an outer-eye cream around the eyes and wipe it off after 10 minutes, with moist cotton wool. Do not massage the skin around the eyes, as the skin can get pulled or stretched. The skin around the eyes is very delicate and should be treated very gently.

Lips: The skin on the lips is also very thin and lacks sebaceous (oil producing) glands. That is why it can become dry and chaps easily. The skin may also start peeling. It is extremely important to remove lipstick from the lips every night, using a cleansing gel. After cleansing, apply an almond cream on the lips and leave it on all night. Or, apply almond oil.