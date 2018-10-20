The entry of Nissan’s low cost brand to India, Datsun was much publicised. Back in 2014 the Datsun Go was launched with a lot of fanfare and amongst other things it proved to be affordable to buy and maintain. This was followed by the Go+ next year, which still is India’s most affordable 7-seater. But as is the case with almost any car there are always some shortcomings and now in a bid to correct that right in the middle of the festive season both these cars have been given facelifts by the Japanese car maker. These updated cars get 28 new features and 100 plus upgrades that Datsun says make them more appealing. The new range starts at Rs 3.29 lakh for the Go and Rs 3.83 lakh rupees for the Go Pro. And that we have you attention with those aggressive prices lets tell you what these 2 new cars are all about.

Looks

Effort has been made by Datsun to make both these cars look more appealing than earlier. On the front there are a lot of changes. The grille is redesigned and looks more premium now with the chrome surround. The cars also get unique vertical LED lights and something you don’t really see in the segment, follow me home headlamps. On the profile what has enhanced the visual appeal are the new 14-inch alloy wheels as well as roof rails. On the rear you will notice design changes on tail gate of both the car and also the number plate housing now looks more attractive. The use of chrome also is a nice touch. The good thing is that the Go is longer and taller than before therefore ensuring more space on the inside. A wheelbase of 2450 mm on both cars is also a good figure seeing the segment they are a part of.

Interiors

The major difference between the cabins of the updated Go and Go plus are the colour tones used on the dashboard. While the Go gets an all-black dash the Go+ gets a combination of black and grey. The cars also get electronically adjustable side view mirrors that make your drive easier. However the placement of the USB and AUX ports is a little odd and it takes some effort in reaching there. But the highlight is the new 7-inch touch screen system that is of high quality and is compatible with Apple car play and Android Auto. It also provides voice recognition but is devoid of a rear parking camera display. The anti-fatigue seats look nice and play along well with the colour theme on offer. Boot space is amongst the best in the segment with the Go getting 265 litres and the Go plus offering 347 litres with the third row of seats folded.

Engine

Mechanically these 2 cars remain the same. A 1.2 litre 3 cylinder 67 bhp petrol engine powers both these cars. The engine feels refined in most situations and it’s only when you push the throttle really hard does some noise enter inside the cabin. A torque figure of 104 Nm suffices well and you get enough punch in the low and mid-range. However, Datsun can surely look at making these gearbox a bit smoother as sometimes it gets cumbersome to slot into desired gears with ease. These 2 cars come with just 5-speed manual gearshifts and it could also be good idea to equip these cars with AMT gearboxes as they are getting popular by the day in the urban traffic conditions. But the upside is that this engine promises a mileage of 19.83 kmpl.

Handling & Ride

Both these cars, more so the Go are agile nimble city cars. It handles well and responds well to your needs as a driver. Of course owing to dimensions you cannot have as much fun in the Go+. A turning radius of 4.6 meters does no harm to the claim of these being good cars for the city. Road presence is good too and the Go adds a lot of flair to the crowded Indian roads. Ride quality is of acceptable levels too as the suspension has been tuned well to take on the Indian road conditions. A ground clearance 180 mm means helps the car sail over obstacles easily.

Verdict

Without a doubt the updated Go and Go+ are much better cars than before. They are better looking and more feature rich now. And that should enable Datsun make some impact in a segment which will also see the addition of new Hyundai Santro this week. It’s good that the car gets dual airbags as standard which isn’t the case with the Santro. The cars come with standard 2 years warranty to offer the consumer peace of mind and of course the choice of Aamir khan as new brand ambassador shows the brand’s intent of how serious they are about the Indian market.

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars