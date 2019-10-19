Archana Dalmia is President, PVC DPS in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She is also the Chairperson of Dineshnandini RK Dalmia Foundation. Dalmia is associated with Grievance Cell, Congress Presidents Office, AICC.

Q. You come from an old Marwari family of northern India and you built an exemplary career graph. You have been involved in so many different projects. Tell us about your journey.

A. I was not a very good student growing up. My mind often wandered. Yet when I was asked in sixth standard what I wanted to become, I recollect saying I want to make a difference in the lives of people. I said, “I want to become the Prime Minister.” Well I never ended up becoming Prime Minister. But, I ended up being close to someone who the whole country wanted to make Prime Minister. I have worked with Sonia Gandhi, since she became Congress President.

Going back to my childhood years, , I became a National Level basketball player. Somehow when you represent your school, your university, your country, you imbibe a sense of pride and confidence. I also became the College President of Indraprastha College. And from then on, there was no looking back for me. This was, even in spite of me still being single, with of course, constant pressure unfolding about marriage from my very conservative Marwari family. Being very creative, my first venture was when The Festival of India was started by Pupul Jayakar. I was introduced by her to a Japanese delegation and I became involved in the exporting of shahtoosh and pashmina fabric, which I made popular over three decades ago. After my stint in business, my NGO initiatives took off.

Q. From your NGO to Delhi Public School in Gwalior, and then working very closely with Sonia Gandhi, how did you manage everything?

A. I started an NGO called Karuna in 1980s with Margaret Alva, who at that time was the Union Minister of State under which the portfolio of Women and Child happened. Interestingly I was introduced to Margaret by Rajiv Gandhi, who told her to take me under her wing. She was very encouraging of women to get involved in the government. But women working for the government were worried about their children. With the crèche Karuna, they could bring their children and be at ease as well.

My next foray was one close to my heart—the Delhi Public School franchise, which I managed to get through Salman Kurshid. I grew up with a mother, Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia, who did a lot of great social work and always said that education is of utmost importance. Thus I was able to get Delhi Public School franchise in Gwalior. Everything just fell into place and today we have 3,000 students. I firmly believe destiny chooses you. You don’t choose your destiny.

My next phase was with Sonia Gandhi, which unfolded because of my chance meeting with Rajiv Gandhi. The whole country at the time was in love with him. I approached him at the Ashoka Hotel where I was with my girlfriends. He was very approachable. I told him I wanted to work for him. The rest is history, and thus started a natural extension of me joining Sonia Gandhi, when she became Congress President. I sent the proposal of our Grievance Cell that had existed during Rajiv Gandhi’s time. We revived it and there were people from all walks of life who would come to meet her as the messiah who had an answer to all the problems that people were facing in their lives. I have seen a very compassionate and nurturing side of Sonia Gandhi when she would hear from people about some deeply disturbing and horrible experiences. She would always follow up and be caring.

Q. Even though yours has been a conservative protective childhood, you have carved out your destiny. What motivated you?

A. When you have one life that is pulled in so many different areas, then 24*7 is not enough to cramp in all that you hope to do in life. But what stands true to me is that I have always had a burning desire to make a difference in people’s lives. There is so much more I want to achieve. But today I am easy on myself.

Q. How have you managed to shine and stay afloat in the most ruthless of arenas, the politics in India?

A. It is a difficult world for sure, but I have not felt challenged because I am a great believer in destiny. And destiny has paved a path out for me. I just feel that I am one of destiny’s chosen and blessed souls.

Q. In your opinion, how do we as a society engage with, uplift and form a united front of inclusion and support for women?

A. This is a challenge, because we as women are scattered and are constantly pulling each other in different directions. It is very important for us to collectively come together and become a united force. My advice to young women is don’t ever give up. Destiny is beautiful for women today. Just have trust in the universe, for it will guide you to do your best.