Meghna Pahwa and Roshni Thakur, co-founders of Studio Click ,talk to G20 about their entrepreneurial endeavour.

Q. Can you introduce our readers to your endeavor?

A. Studio Click is a design and digital marking agency that excels in Brand Consultancy, Social Media Management, and 360-degree Design. We aim to create brands that people can’t stop thinking about. We create experiences that transform brands, grow businesses, and make people’s lives interesting. Combining purpose, innovation, and experiences in new ways to give businesses a competitive advantage.

Since our inception, we were very clear to offer something that people aren’t doing. When we ventured into the digital marketing space, platforms like Instagram, Snapchat were just booming and we knew we can make a difference. At that time, big players were there but the personal attention to each brand and every minutest detail was lacking. We identified the need for a mid-size agency that works with young force and give personal attention to each client.

Q. Tell us about your clients and how do you cater to them?

A. Over the last 4 years, we’ve worked on over 70+ clients out of which 30+ are new brands that we’ve launched into the market. Our first big client was Varun Bahl followed by Geetanjali Salon. We managed Geetanjali Salons’ pan India digital platforms and in the years 2017-2019, Geetanjali Salons became one of the only beauty salons to have a great social media presence. We have also been working for The FDCI, handling their entire digital mandate for all their fashion weeks for nearly two years was the most exhilarating experience for us. We have an interesting roster of clients from all sectors of the market, established brands like Hazoorilal Legacy, Select Citywalk, Johnson Watch Company as well as startups like Anushkaa Bajaj, Flower Company and many more.

Q. Can you tell us about the processes and the digital strategies you have been following?

A. Drawing up a well-researched plan specific to the brand which will help them express their uniqueness in the digital world is what sets us apart. At Studio Click, we believe in going against the odds and conventional marking strategies. and work on a more intuitive way of working which helps brands make their mark in their particular industries.