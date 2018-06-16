Future Style Lab, a subsidiary of Future Group has launched Ancestry, a label that has interpreted Indian heritage in a modern world. The fashion brand launched its second store at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Ancestry is a contemporary Indian lifestyle and fashion brand that will offer women apparel, home and gifting products. The eclectic collection of the brand is a beautiful mix of organic, heritage-inspired, and specially handcrafted products.

Its first store opened in Ambience Mall, Gurugram. Spread across 1,200 sqft, this exclusive store with a rustic and modern luxurious experience has a wide range of collection which includes a fresh take on Indian fashion, accessories and home décor. Carving a niche identity for itself, Ancestry has created a taste suited for the contemporary Indian, yet the style is rooted in Indian tradition.

The brand plans to extend its presence by rolling out many branded stores and building strong alternate channels. Ancestry has opened up its second store. It is spread across 1,350 sqft at the buzzing Ambience Mall which is a great destination for all fashion shoppers. Ancestry is all set to launch soon at Mall of India, Noida.

Ancestry is inspired by the evolving face of the new age Indian who is self-assured, professionally competent and curious to discover new paths. The collection amalgamates Indian heritage with craft techniques. Taking a hint from sustainable and ease cotton, the contemporary designs of Ancestry have been created.

Manjula Tiwari, CEO of Future Style Labs said, “We are really excited to launch the second store of Ancestry. Ancestry will offer Indian lifestyle and clothes that have been re-imagined based on key international trends. We want to provide a fresh lifestyle solution for the modern Indian. The collection is Indian textile fashion that has been revisited and reimagined.”

The collection at Ancestry comprises of exquisite contemporary Indian outfits—from kurtas to long dresses, petite short dresses, tunic tops and many more indulged into pastel and breezy colours. The brand is set to capture the market with a sweet price range.

The Ancestry Woman represents the evolving face of contemporary India. She is curious about the world and finds new paths to discover it. Despite everything, she remains rooted and innately Indian. She is driven by her cultural capital to appreciate design and aesthetics.