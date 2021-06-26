Shahnaz Husain, renowned and acclaimed pioneer of the beauty movement, answers some of the common questions concerning beauty and care.

Q. My daughter is 13 and her face looks very dull. Please suggest remedies.

A. External skin beauty depends on internal good health. Also, she is entering her teens, when there is hormonal development, which can lead to oiliness of the skin. She should wash her face with soap or a face wash for oily skin. Apply chilled rose water with cotton wool after washing. Twice a week, she can use a facial scrub which is easily available. It should be rubbed gently on the skin and then washed off with water. This helps to brighten the skin. Her diet should include fresh fruits, raw salads, yogurt, fresh fruit juices diluted with water. Add the juice of a lemon and one teaspoon honey to a glass of water and let her have it in the morning.

Q. I am 52. Is there a way to tighten the sagging skin on my face? If so suggest me remedies without surgery.

A. Use mild glycerine soap, or avoid soap and use a cleansing gel or cream. At night after cleansing, apply nourishing cream and massage it on the face with outward and slightly upward movements. Use a face mask once or twice a week. Mix 2 teaspoons wheat bran (choker) with one teaspoon each of ground almonds, honey, curd and egg white, or rose water. Apply on the entire face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after half an hour. Have weekly salon facials.

Q. Please tell me ways to reduce a double chin.

A. A facial exercise may help. Open your mouth as wide as you can. Then hold that position for about 10 seconds, then relax your mouth, and repeat a few more times. For faster results, place a tennis ball underneath your chin while opening your mouth. Massage the area daily with nourishing cream or olive oil. Starting from the chin go downwards, using both hands and one hand following the other. There should be slight pressure going down, but no pressure when bringing hands back to the chin. Sleeping without a pillow is also said to help a double chin.

Q. My feet are dry and have black marks.Please tell remedy.

A. Take lemon halves and rub them daily on the dark marks on your feel. Wash off and apply sesame seed (til) oil or olive oil daily on the feet. Use a mild glycerin soap for bathing. Immediately after bath, apply cream or body lotion, while the skin is still damp. Twice a week, mix besan with curd, lemon juice and a little turmeric into a paste and apply on the feet. Wash it off with plain water after 30 minutes. You can also apply a lemon turmeric cream daily.

Q. I am fat and my face looks round. My hair is straight on top, but very curly after that. Please suggest a hairstyle.

A. Curly hair that is long is best for round faces. However, for shorter hair, you can select a style that keeps the end of the hair above the jaw line, giving an impression of a longer face. The hair should go upwards, on top of the head, rather than too much at the sides. If you have long hair, use a conditioner or hair serum to make the hair look softer and smoother. A few curls or wisps on the forehead may look nice.