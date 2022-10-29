Moisture is most important to the skin. It helps to keep the skin soft, smooth and youthful. Dryness of the skin is caused by under-activity of the sebaceous, or oil producing glands of the skin. Due to a lack of oil, the skin’s ability to hold moisture is hampered. Seasonal changes, atmospheric conditions, exposure to the sun, use of heaters, soaps and chlorinated water, make-up cosmetics and air pollution can all aggravate the problem, by causing further moisture loss. The lack of moisture in the air during winter also affects the skin. For dry skins, hydrating and nourishing packs containing natural ingredients like honey, orange juice, aloe vera, cream of milk (malai), curd, pure almond oil, egg yolk, etc. can be used. Fruit packs are also useful. Honey and aloe vera are powerful natural moisturisers.

The skin absorbs moisture in the form of an emulsion of oil and water. Therefore, the only way of dealing with the problem is to apply moisturizers daily, to replenish moisture loss. Moisturizers are available in cream and liquid form. For dry and dehydrated skin, use a moisturizing cream. A liquid moisturizer should be used under make-up. For combination skin, apply a moisturizing lotion, while for normal to oily skin, use a matte moisturiser. Apply sunscreen before going out in the sun to prevent moisture loss. For dry and dehydrated skin, a sun block cream is better, while for normal to oily skin, use a sunscreen gel.

Here are some moisturising face packs