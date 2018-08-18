Delhi stands out for two things—its rich heritage and culture, and for the diverse food delicacies that are served here. From street food to lavish dine-ins, the city has it all. Delhi’s journey of experimenting with global cuisines has resulted in various restaurants treating us to uncommon dishes. So here is a list of places one can visit to relish rare cuisines found in the national capital that stand out from the other mainstream food offerings.

Moroccan: Tahini Mediterranean Lounge

118, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Timing: 12pm to 11pm

Meal for two: Rs 1,000 plus taxes

Moroccan cuisine is a mix of Arabic, Andalusian and Mediterranean cuisines. Most of the Moroccan dishes contain vegetables and rely on whole grains, spices and sweet fruit rather than refined sugar and deep-frying. Tahini Mediterranean Lounge in Shahpur Jat serves a wide range of such delicacies like Tagine, Hummus and Shish Taouk etc. The venue has an amazing ambience with soft music to enjoy the meal to the fullest.

Lebanese: Al Zaitoon

A-133, Okhla Phase 2, New Delhi

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Cost for two: Rs 600 plus taxes

Lebanese cuisine is celebrated for being delicious and flavourful. From the evergreen mountains to the fields of Lebanon, each region has contributed its own unique flavours to this rich cuisine. Al Zaitoon serves some mouthwatering Lebanese dishes in the national capital. The menu includes items like Tabouleh, Fatoosh, Falafel and many more. Even though it’s a small outlet, their Lebanese offerings are worth a try.

Armenian: Lavaash By Saby

H-5/1, Kalkadass Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Timing: 12pm to 12am

Meal for two: Rs 4,000 plus taxes

The cuisine reflects on the history and geography of the Armenians and also incorporates the outside influences of European and Levantine cuisines.Traditional Armenian food was cooked using fire and their cooking techniques were rather complicated. Lavaash By Saby in Mehrauli serves such Armenian specialties like Armenian Mezze platter, Khorovats and Tolma from the exotic culinary heritage of Armenia. The venue offers a colourful and vibrant interior with rooftop seating.

Peruvian: Nueva

Sangam Courtyard, R K Puram, New Delhi

Timing: 11am to 1am

Meal for two: Rs 3,000 plus taxes

Peruvian cuisine stands true to its legacy of innovation, mixes and flavours. Its culinary fusion has developed over a long process of cultural exchange between the Spanish, Africans, Chinese, Japanese and Italians, among others. Nueva, a fine dining venue in Delhi serves a delectable Peruvian menu which includes Sashimi and Ceviches in variations like Peruanito, Nikkei, Atlanta and other Peruvian delicacies. The restaurant has beautiful dining area with amazing décor.

Turkish: Baris

Mazjid Moth, Greater Kailash 3, New Delhi

Timing: 12pm to 12am

Meal for two: Rs 2,000 plus taxes

Turkish cuisine is one of the most varied cuisines in the world. It is known for being the third richest cuisine—a mixture of central Asian, Middle-Eastern and Balkan cuisines—after the French and the Chinese gastronomy. In Delhi, Baris serves some of the best Turkish delicacies like Turkish Mezze platter and a whole range of Turkish pizzas including Otlu Ve Peynir Pide, Sebzeli Pide, Sucuklu Pide among many more. The restaurant has an opulent décor with both indoor and outdoor seating for a great dining experience.

Cantonese: The Hong Kong Club

Andaz Delhi, Asset 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

Timing: 6pm to 4am

Meal for two: Rs 3,500 plus taxes

Cantonese is also known as Yue cuisine, and originates from Guangdong Province situated in south-east China. Cantonese food stays true to the original flavours of vegetable, meat or fruit and contains a lot of sauces. So, little spice and sugar is used in the dishes generally. The Hong Kong Club in Aerocity serves a wide range of modern-style Cantonese food, with dishes like Cantonese Chicken, Cantonese Lobster and a menu full of other delicacies from the region. The restaurant has an elegant dining space with great ambience.