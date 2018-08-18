Earlier this year Indian auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra announced the launch of Automobili Pininfarina, the world’s newest sustainable luxury car brand. Based in Europe the company said it will design, engineer and manufacture high technology, extreme performance, luxury electric vehicles. The idea was to combine Pininfarina’s legendary automotive design prowess with Mahindra’s growing electric vehicle expertise gained from its participation in the Formula E electric racing car championship. The company plans to launch its first model, an electric hypercar, in 2020.

And now ahead of its official unveiling at the Geneva International Motor Show next year, a full-scale design concept of the same PF0 luxury electric hypercar will be presented exclusively to prospective clients in advance of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The annual car show in California is known to showcase some of the best classic machines made in pre and post war eras. The company says guests in Pebble Beach have huge affinity for Italian sports cars.

Michael Perschke, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said, “Numerous design icons from Pininfarina’s incredible history have won awards at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, so I am excited to present a future Pininfarina classic to prospective owners in close proximity to this famous event.”

The design of the PF0 is being developed by the Pininfarina SpA Design Studio, and its novel that the hypercar will be hand-crafted in Cambiano, Italy by the Pininfarina SpA atelier in strictly-limited numbers from 2020. The car is in the final stages of design and has been inspired by famous Pininfarina cars such as the Cisitalia, Modulo and Sintesi. Each featured classic Pininfarina design cues and the necessary blend of beauty and technological innovation. Future PF0 owners who will be limited to just 150 worldwide are guaranteed the same approach and results, inside and out according to the company.

Cloaked in a visually stunning body created from carbon fibre, extreme levels of technology and functional design lie at the heart of the PF0, delivering a staggering performance for a road car: a stated ambition to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, break the 250 mph top speed barrier, and provide a potential zero-emissions range of over 300 miles.

Jonty for Isuzu

Creator of lifestyle and adventure Pick-ups Isuzu Motors has signed on former South African cricketing legend and an adventure enthusiast, Jonty Rhodes to promote the brand and its largest selling vehicle the V-Cross in India. The announcement comes at a point when the Japanese company is establishing itself rapidly as an important player in the Indian Pick-up and Utility Vehicle market.

The association with Jonty Rhodes is an embodiment of what Isuzu says it has been doing over the last 50+ years, making world-class Pick-ups for both personal and commercial segments across geographies. The pick-ups are designed and crafted to meet the needs that arise out of tricky situations. It continues to prove its versatility and unmatched prowess across many developed markets and has been a frontrunner and catalyst in bringing the change in those markets.

Isuzu has always been game for adventure over the years by proving its mettle in some of the most demanding rallies in the world. It continues to leverage its Rally DNA in rallies like Dakar, Silk Way Rally & British Cross Country Championship (BCCC) to name a few, where it has carved a niche for its reliability and performance.

Commenting on the association, Jonty Rhodes said “Coming from country where Pick-ups are commonly used as a personal vehicle for daily commute and weekend getaways, I am equally excited to endorse such a versatile vehicle like the V-Cross in India from a world-renowned manufacturer of automobiles.”

2018 Indian

Chieftain Elite

Iconic American cruiser maker Indian Motorcycle has launched its new ultra-premium bagger, the 2018 Chieftain Elite in the market. This limited-edition bagger pairs custom-inspired paint that’s completed by hand with top-of-the-line amenities for the rider. With only 350 produced worldwide, this limited edition custom-inspired machine is loaded with premium features.

The focal point of this bagger is the specialty paint featuring high-flake Black Hills Silver. As the name suggests, this paint was inspired by the silver mines in the Black Hills of South Dakota, which is near Indian Motorcycle’s custom paint facility in the state. A team of experts mask the bodywork, lay the graphics, and hand-spray each Chieftain Elite. Each bike takes nearly 25 hours due to the time-intensive, painstaking processes that are completed by hand. The company says no two bikes will look the same due to the level of human touch involved.

The bike is priced at Rs. 38 lacs (Ex-Showroom). It features ride Command system as standard and has technology features like Bluetooth audio, navigation, vehicle information & status and split-screen technology to customize the display to focus on the details essential for riders.

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars