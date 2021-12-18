‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ is one of India’s longest-running factual entertainment series that celebrates India where ordinary people make history every day, achieving extraordinary feats through their exceptional talent. The show aims to capture inspiring stories about individuals and their creations, bringing the viewers face to face with modern-day wonders, presented by Krushna Abhishek, the show’s popular host, with uncanny twists and turns in his inimitable style. Presently, Krushna is shooting for the eight season of the History TV18 show across various cities of India. He was recently in the Capital as part of the same. “Shooting for ‘OMG!’ is nothing like the routine we follow for the comedy shows that we do. Here everything has to be accurate. I have to deliver my lines with absolute precision. Even if I mispronounce something very minor in a huge anchor link then I will have to start over again. At the end of the day, if it is history or facts then one has to be spot on,” explained Krushna.

In its eight season, ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ will continue to offer a unique mix of inspiring stories from the 21st century India accompanied by interesting vignettes of history. “This is the eight season of the show and there is nothing different in terms of the concept and what the show stands for. Every time around, we try to bring in something more. So, yes, we do bring in innovative things but the format is the same,” told Krushna who shot across a bunch of locations in and around Delhi for the eight season such as Qutub Minar, Lodhi Garden, Museum of Illusion, Hauz Khas Complex, Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, and Surajgarh Farms, among others.

For Krushna, every episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ opens up a whole new window to a fascinating side of India that often gets overlooked in the day to day affairs. “India is a country that oozes with talent. The ‘OMG!’ research team has its job cut out. The team has to constantly travel and look for exciting stories. Their work never really ends. Even right now they must be traveling the length and the breath of the country looking for stories for the ninth season,” he revealed.

Often, Krushna is not at the location when the stories for the show are shot. Mostly, he comes in later through the voiceovers. “I am sometimes fortunate enough to meet the subjects like I had the honor of meeting and interviewing the Revolver Dadi, who recently passed away, for an episode of ‘OMG’ a few years back. The film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ was based on her. I think the makers got the idea for the film from watching that episode only. But mostly I come in later. It’s during the briefing when I first get introduced to a lot of these stories. So when I first come across them through my anchor links I am also reacting to them for the very first time. That makes it just as exciting and fascinating for me as well,” he explained.

Earlier in the year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, History TV18 started airing all the seven seasons of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ at a daily morning hour-long time band from 7 – 8 AM. “When I was first approached to host the show, I was a little surprised why they wanted someone like me who has a comedy show background. That’s when they told me that they are looking for someone with whom the Indian audiences are already familiar with. Now that I have done so many seasons I feel that my popularity has only grown because of the show. I once met a gentleman at the airport who was reading a business magazine. He immediately recognized me and we started conversing. That’s when I learnt that he didn’t know me from one of the comedy shows but that he had been a regular viewer of ‘OMG’ on History TV18,” recollected Krushna. “During the pandemic, our viewership got a further boost perhaps because of the inspirational nature of the content. I wouldn’t be surprised if someone told us that we are one of the two most watched things on Indian television. There is of course Bachchan Sahab in Sooryavansham on Sony Max and then on History TV 18 there is me on ‘OMG,’” he guffawed. The eighth season of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ is scheduled for January 2022 launch.

As far as his other projects are concerned, Krushna will be starring in a film titled ‘Red,’ directed by Ashok Tyagi. He will of course continue to make people laugh as always through ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’ Also, he has produced a film titled ‘Shriman Aishwarya Rai’. “In half of the film I am a woman. Now, a lot of male actors have played the part of a woman in a film. Govida did it in Aunty No 1. Kamal Haasan did it in Chachi 420.

If we talk of the slapstick space, Riteish Deshmukh did it in Apna Sapna Money Money. So, a lot of guys have done it in a lot of films. But, in ‘Shriman Aishwarya Rai,’ I have done an item song as a girl. And, I have worked really hard on it. I am super-excited about the film which also stars Shreyas Talpade and Kiku Sharda. It’s intended for an OTT release,” revealed Krushna.