During summer our skin needs extra care and protection. As the summer season arrives in full force, Juicy Chemistry introduces its new range of certified organic products to take care of skin. These products are 100% pure and organic and are best suited for all skin types.

New range includes, Tea tree and Basil hydrating facial toning mist for acne control, Avocado and Red Raspberry lip butter with natural SPF, Neem Butter Pumpkin and Vitamin E scalp repair hair mask, Aloe Vera hydrating mask for sun damaged and sensitive skin, Avocado and Coconut baby shampoo and body wash, Baobab Rosemary and Tea Tree anti hairfall and dandruff control shampoo.

At Juicy Chemistry, the formulations are carefully created with a blend of essential oils, butters, base oils and botanicals, each serving as a powerful nutrient source for the skin. From its modest beginnings, today the brand has grown into a global business with customers in over 22 countries and catering to all of India.

Juicy Chemistry has already started focusing on their growth strategy with plans of launching an exclusive store in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai by the next financial year.

