The shy pink of the dawn

rises from the midnight black

The yellow tendrils of the Sun

clamber up a deep blue sky

Watch the green mood of vegetation

The orange and the peppers

With different flavours on the tongue

See the red of the sun warmed strawberries

you feed me one by one

Your fingers and my lips

uniting in a pagan love story

See the warm silver of the Moon

Like a bangle warmed in a pullover

The cold orbs of the stars

Like earrings on a princess

See the indigo sky, with violet overtones

Settling for the night

Watch as the blinding white

of the midday sun declaring supremacy

Over all colours

See the joyful vibrant hues

You spread for my eyes

Yet see the black, the black, the black

Yes the jet black

dark, scented with flowers

not found on Earth

See the black

That even midnight is jealous of

Celebrate the black of your skin

Its satin texture

You come to me

and claim my attention

With the black that absorbs

all those seductive shades

Which are spread to hold me back

From that grand union

Of you and me. —Lakshmi Bayi