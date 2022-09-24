The beauty business is booming! Today awareness of beauty products and treatments is at an all time high and customers make choices based on their increased awareness. Exposure to global trends and greater availability of cosmetics means that people need to spend much more on beauty than they did before. However, this makes life difficult for those who are on a budget.

Today the internet has changed our shopping habits. Online shopping has become popular. Apart from the convenience of not having to visit markets to shop and thus, saving money on transport, one also takes advantage of the fact that prices at online shops are more attractive. Internet traffic is bound to increase phenomenally and online portals will be ever-popular shopping destinations.

However, if you are searching for budget beauty care, you can follow some home beauty hacks, which go a long way in saving money on cosmetics and yet, help you look good. Indeed, many ingredients that are easily available at home have several beauty uses. In winter, for instance, natural oils help to relive dryness, very much within your budget. Using coconut or sunflower oils is cheaper than buying organic nourishing creams. The effect is also better. Coconut oil is valued for its nourishing and moisturizing ability. It softens the skin and helps to make it soft and smooth. In fact, it can also be used to remove make-up from the face, including the lips. The advantage is that unlike other preparations that may contain synthetic ingredients, coconut oil can be safely applied on the lips and even ingested. Another advantage is that unlike other oils, coconut oil does not become rancid.

Yogurt is another ingredient easily available in most homes. It has several beauty uses. It helps to nourish the skin. Since it contains lactic acid, it restores the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin. It also relieves dryness and removes tan. It has a healing effect on acne. Take 2 teaspoons yogurt and add a pinch of turmeric. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes with plenty of water. Cinnamon powder is another potent home ingredient that actually helps to cure acne. Mixed with ingredients like methi seed powder, honey and lemon juice, it is a much cheaper remedy for acne than medicated ointments and lotions.

Milk also makes a useful remedy for the skin and hair. To cleanse normal to dry skin, take half a cup of cold milk and five drops of coconut oil or sunflower oil. Put in a bottle and shake well. Cleanse the skin with it, using cotton wool. Keep left-over mixture in the fridge. This is certainly a budget cleanser for normal to dry skin. You can even make an exotic face pack on a budget. If you have a little left-over wine, you can add it to other ingredients to make a face pack at home. Wine is rich in such antioxidants and contains valuable vitamins and trace elements, which have been known to have a rejuvenating effect on the skin. Grape wine contains polyphenols, a powerful antioxidant. Wine facials and masks, therefore, help to delay the visible signs of ageing. If you go for salon anti-ageing treatments, your budget may go haywire! For a great winter face pack, add 2 tablespoons red wine to one tablespoon aloe vera gel and 3 tablespoons dried milk powder. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

Indeed, there are several ways to look good even on a tight budget!