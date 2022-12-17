‘Tis the season! And if you’re gearing up to attend Christmas parties, here is our round-up of the best Christmas gifting hampers on offer. Read till the end for some bonus content on the best Christmas brunches too!

L’Opéra:

Delhi’s favoured French bakery L’Opéra has a wide array of festive products on offer. This includes the café’s classic selection of products like Bûches (Yule log), Chocolates, Panettone, Christmas Pudding, Biscuits, Plum Cake, Alpine Nut Cake, Galette des Rois, and other festive specialities. These products complement their signature gift boxes and hampers which are presented in Christmas sleeves.

Bûche (Yule log) is a traditional dessert served during the festive season in France and its neighbouring countries. It is made of a delicate sponge-type cake which is rolled up to look like a log, and is available in different flavours. There are also seasonal Gingerbread, Shortbread, and extra nutty Hazelnut Crunch biscuits on offer this year, as well as a special cookie box that has been crafted exclusively for Christmas.

“I have many memories of my childhood during Christmas, and I particularly remember how I used to love the warm smell of the baking of an Alpine Nut Cake when I entered a shop with my family, it was nice and comforting”, states Laurent Samandari, co-founder and CEO of L’Opéra, further stating, “I wanted to offer the same feeling to L’Opéra’s guests and patrons”. Bringing this to reality, L’Opéra’s unique Alpine Nut Cake combines a crunchy biscuit with nuts and rich caramel, making it the perfect delicacy to enjoy in the chilly winter weather along with a warm cup of tea, coffee or L’Opéra’s signature hot chocolate.

Honey & Dough:

Honey & Dough, a popular café chain across Delhi-NCR has also curated an array of seasonal festive products. Aavika Chhawchharia, the founder of the brand says, “Christmas and New Year are the most important celebrations of the year as they usher in the time where one can savour the best desserts.” Honey & Dough has brought back its classic selection of products which include Classic Plum Cakes, Chocolate Balls, Christmas Pudding, Cookies, and other festive specialities. A new introduction this year is the Chocolate House, which is a Christmas themed chocolate house made with a selection of their popular in-house chocolates. Christmas would be amiss without traditional cookies. Therefore, this season, they have added Gingerbread and Shortbread cookies to the menu. Christmas Pudding and Plum Cake are among the most sought-after Christmas specialities, which are widely anticipated during the whole year. Apart from this, one can gift Honey & Dough Christmas hampers which are a mix of cakes, cookies, special chocolates and more.

Bakehouse Comfort by Café Delhi Heights:

Bakehouse comfort by Cafe Delhi Heights invites its patrons to indulge in their special Plum cake available at all Cafe Delhi Heights outlets. One can also choose from their specially curated Christmas Hamper trays which include specials like Tarts, Cookies, Plum Cake, puddings, exotic breads and more. These hampers are available in different sizes and prices. Special party trays can be made on order as the perfect offerings for house parties. One can choose from a variety of chip and dip trays, Mexican trays, chef special trays and more. Vikrant Batra, the founder of Cafe Delhi Heights says, “Christmas is the time for all things sweet and merry. Hence our party trays not only usher in the joy but also solve all your worries for a good Christmas get-together at your place.”

If you are on the lookout for an authentic Christmas brunch, you can opt for the one at Cafe Delhi Heights. Their chef has created a special Christmas menu that will be served from December 21 to 31. It will offer delicacies like their Chocolate Bomb, Red Velvet Baby Croissant, Focaccia Sandwich, Apple Tart, Four Cheese Fondue, Chocolate Fondue and more.

Other Christmas Brunch Options:

Khubani, Andaz Hotel:

Khubani has been the talk of the town since it opened, and is now set to ring in the festive season with its specially curated Christmas menu. Says Sharad Madan, founder of Khubani, “This Christmas, get set to indulge in the most scrumptious Christmas menu that has exotic chef’s creations with specials like Butternut Squash, Walnut Beigenets, Smoked Duck Bao, Grilled Pork Skewers, Pan Seared Moroccan Tofu, Provolone and Water Spinach Quiche, Dukkah Salmon, Oven Roasted Turkey Galantine, Confit Duck Leg, Togarashi Lamb and more.” One can also sample special desserts like the Minced Apple Tart, Pecan Pie, Plum Pudding and more. The Christmas themed décor and music will complement the meals too.

Molecule, Green Park:

Molecule, Green Park is known for its molecular dining menu. For Christmas, they invite you to a lavish Christmas brunch with Christmas themed décor, live singer for Christmas carols, Santa Claus to cheer the guests and a sumptuous buffet with salads and desserts and live counter followed by starters and mains served on the table. Take your pick from Salads, Soup Stations, Fruit Bar, Cold Cuts, Cheese, Dimsum Station, Sushi, Wok Tossed Station, Mediterranean counters, Turkey Kitchen, Pasta, Paos and Desserts.

Madame Chutney, GK 2:

Vegetarians can partake of the Christmas cheer with the special Christmas brunch at Madame Chutney, which is located in M-Block Market, Greater Kailash 2, on December 24 and 25. Choose from specials like Andhra Guntur Mushroom Chilli, Banarasi Seekh, Pakora Platter, Veg Kebab Platter, Desi Avocado Toast, Kurkure Chaat, Chinjab Chilli Paneer, Arbi Ghee Roast with Malabar Paratha, Soya Nihari with Saffron Kulcha, Green Chilli and Jalapeno Kulcha Pops with bloody sauce and more. For desserts, you can try the Flourless Choco Brownie Sizzler, Deconstructed Gulab Jamun and more. Those wearing red may also qualify to win a surprise Christmas gift!

Noor Anand Chawla pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com.