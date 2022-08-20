Skin bleaching is quite popular in India, because Indians put a premium on fair complexions. I have said time and again, that the beauty of the skin lies in its good health and not its colour. However, people continue to bleach their skin with chemical bleaches, or use whitening creams to lighten the colour of the skin.

The use of chemical bleaches has many detrimental effects on the skin. One of the long term effects is gradual drying out of the skin. In fact, repeated bleaching can make the skin dry, dull and dehydrated, instead of brightening it. The skin loses its healthy texture and glow; dry skin develops signs of early ageing more easily, like lines and wrinkles. Other effects of bleaching the skin are allergic or irritative reactions, which may not occur the first time, but may occur after a period of time, due to toxic accumulation in the system. Repeated bleaching also leaves the skin weak and it becomes more vulnerable to the harmful effects of UV radiation or pollution. These can lead to pigmented patches and spots, eruptions or rashy conditions.

The main myth that should be debunked is that bleaching is not the only alternative. Taking regular care of the skin and avoiding sun exposure as far as possible can help to improve the tone and texture of the skin. Also, there are many other natural ingredients that we find on our kitchen shelf that help to lighten skin colour, like almonds, turmeric, yogurt, buttermilk, tomato, etc. These are safer than chemical bleaches and actually benefit the skin in other ways. For example, cucumber has an astringent effect, while turmeric is a natural antiseptic and skin softener. Tomato lightens skin colour and helps oily skin. Yogurt and buttermilk also help to nourish and soften the skin. Similarly, almond is extremely nourishing for the skin. Such ingredients keep the skin healthy and preserve its youthful properties. Grainy substances like ground almonds, rice flour, walnut powder, oats can be used in masks and scrubs. They help to remove dead skin cells along with their contained pigment. Fruit packs also help, as the fruit acids help to lighten skin colour over a period. The fruits can be mixed with yogurt and lemon to make it more effective.

Here are some ways to lighten skin colour at home:

Add a few strands of saffron to warm milk and let it stand for a couple of ours. Then apply it on the skin, using cotton wool. It is said to lighten skin colour over a period of time.

Add a pinch of turmeric (haldi) to curd and apply daily. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes. You can also mix dried and powdered lemon peel with it.

Mix cucumber pulp with yogurt and apply on the face daily. Wash it off after 20 minutes. It will suit oily skin, since cucumber has an astringent effect.

Apply tomato pulp of juice daily on the face, washing it off after 20 minutes. Tomato also helps to reduce oiliness.

Mix cucumber and ripe papaya pulp with curd. Lemon juice can also be added. Apply on face and neck, twice a week and wash it off after half an hour. If you want it to be like a face pack, add oatmeal.

For oily skin, mix multani mitti with rose water and lemon juice into a paste and apply on the face. Wash it off when it is dry.

Mix ground almonds with curd. Apply on the face. After 20 minutes, rub gently on the skin and wash it off with water.